BEACN Is Building the Most Complete Audio Ecosystem for Streamers and Gamers Right Now (Review)

Dialing in my audio for streaming, gaming, content creation… heck, even Zoom calls, has ALWAYS been a bane to my existence. I can’t just be satisfied with the built-in speakers and mic for my virtual meetings. Oh, no. I have to make everything harder than it needs to be by using my streaming setup as my meeting setup, even though different chat/video platforms don’t ever really play nicely together.

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And while I love to try to stay within the lane of a single brand, my reality is more of a mashup of mismatched gear and settings buried somewhere deep in Windows sound panels.

BEACN, a Canadian company whose roots trace back to the teams behind TC Helicon and GoXLR, is on a mission to fix all of that. After spending significant time with four of their products—the BEACN Mic, BEACN Mix Create, BEACN Studio, and BEACN Mic Stand—I can say with confidence that they are building something special. That branded ecosystem approach that I’ve always yearned for is (finally) the story here. And it shows in every product, with a price point that, while not exactly cheap, is still within reasonable reach to let more people and experience top-tier audio setups.

TL;DR – My Quick Verdict

BEACN’s lineup is the real deal for streamers, podcasters, and gamers who want broadcast-quality audio without a degree in sound engineering. The BEACN App ties everything together beautifully. The price of entry is not necessarily cheap, but the quality and thoughtfulness of the software ecosystem justifies the cost. Even if you don’t go all-in with every product in the lineup, you can also still have plenty of control over professional-sounding audio thanks to the BEACN App. If you are happy with a basic USB mic and no mixing needs, you can probably skip it. Everyone else, though, should pay close attention.

How I Tested

These products were evaluated over several weeks as part of a full desk setup overhaul, replacing my previously Elgato-centric rig. Testing included streaming sessions, video calls, music production workflows, and gaming across a single-PC configuration.

A setup call with BEACN’s lead technical support specialist, Thomas, also provided invaluable insight into the software and the deeper functionality of the BEACN App, which I learned very quickly is just as important as the hardware itself.

BEACN Mic: A USB Microphone That Thinks Like a Studio Processor

The BEACN Mic is a USB-C broadcast dynamic microphone, and on the surface, that description undersells it significantly. Yes, it plugs straight into your PC. No XLR, no interface required. But what you get out of the box besides plug-and-play convenience is a full suite of onboard DSP processing that includes an 8-band EQ, compressor, expander/gate, de-esser, exciter, bass enhance, and BEACN’s patent-pending real-time adaptive noise suppression.

I’m familiar with all of these tools thanks to my time spent producing music in Logic Pro. But of course it makes sense to have a suite like this attached to a streaming mic.

In testing, the noise suppression might have been the belle of the ball. Thomas explained the logic during our setup call: “The adaptive noise suppression constantly listens to your environment. If an air conditioner kicks in and it’s going for a period of time, it will adapt in real time to help remove those noises.” And I can confirm it works. During a Zoom meeting, I apologized for my dog barking in the background, but the other meeting participants didn’t hear any of it. That’s a massive win.

The microphone is also a 32-bit float device, which means clipping is essentially a non-issue for streamers who get loud mid-match in the heat of battle, or scream during horror games (me!).

The Verdict: The BEACN Mic is best for streamers, podcasters, and gamers who want a single-cable setup with professional-grade voice processing and no external interface.

BEACN Mix Create: The Audio Control Center Your Stream Deserves

If the BEACN Mic is the voice, the BEACN Mix Create is the brain of the operation. This is BEACN’s flagship audio mixer with a 5-inch LCD display, four infinite-scroll encoder knobs, and illuminated push-button controls. It connects to your PC via USB-C and works in tandem with the BEACN App to give you real-time control over every audio source on your system.

The Mix Create’s defining feature is the dual personal/audience mix system. You can have entirely separate volume balances for what you hear in your headphones versus what goes out to your stream. Unlink the sliders, and you can crank the game audio in your ears while keeping it dialed back for your audience, without touching OBS at all.

With the knob paging system, you can assign unlimited applications to knobs, and then page through them using arrow keys on the device itself. Up to three knobs can be locked in place so that your most-used channels are always visible. The physical submix button on the bottom right of the unit lets you toggle between your personal and audience mix instantly, which is now something I reach for constantly.

The VOD track output for DMCA compliance is also built in, and it works exactly as advertised. Music goes to your personal mix and your live stream, but gets stripped from your recorded VOD automatically when configured properly with OBS’s multi-track audio.

Obviously, there’s a lot of potential in the way of custom configurations. That, however, can be overwhelming, especially if you’re not used to these kinds of setups. There’s a slight learning curve with the Mix Create, but nothing that can’t be overcome with an afternoon of trial-and-error.

The other main limitation worth noting is that the Mix Create does not have XLR inputs. It is a software audio controller, not an audio interface. If you need XLR connectivity, that is where the Studio comes in.

The Verdict: The Mix Create is recommended for streamers and content creators who want hands-on hardware control over their PC audio without rebuilding their entire setup inside OBS.

BEACN Studio: The XLR Interface

The BEACN Studio is for creators who want to bring their own XLR microphone whether that’s a Shure SM7B (like mine) or a condenser that requires phantom power, while still having access to all of the same DSP processing built into the BEACN Mic. It features a custom “no noise” XLR preamp with up to 69 dB of gain, +48V phantom power for condenser mics, dual USB-C connections, and the full onboard EQ and noise suppression suite.

The dual USB-C connection is what makes the Studio good for multi-PC setups. Through BEACN’s proprietary Link App, the Studio supports up to eight channels of bi-directional digital audio between devices. You can send your audience mix, your VOD track, and your voice chat mic all as separate channels, and control both PCs’ audio from a single BEACN App window. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve fought with myself and OBS to have this kind of setup, but BEACN has somehow managed to streamline the entire process.

The Studio also works with gaming consoles and phones via that same Link connection, making it a versatile hub for creators who pull audio from multiple sources. The caveat is the Studio is currently Windows-only. If you are on a Mac, the BEACN Mic is the better route.

The Verdict: Check out the BEACN Studio if you’re an XLR mic user, dual-PC streamer, or creator who wants maximum flexibility in routing audio from multiple devices.

BEACN Mic Stand: Complete the (Low-Profile) Look

Mic stands aren’t glamorous, but a bad one will drive you up the wall. The BEACN Mic Stand is a low-profile, horizontal desk mount with a 360-degree metal ball head, integrated cable management channels on the underside, and a 3-inch extension riser for height adjustment. It clamps to most desk thicknesses and supports up to 4.4 lbs.

The low-profile design is the standout choice here. Most boom arms swoop down into your webcam’s frame at an angle, partially obscuring your face. The BEACN Mic Stand sits horizontally below monitor level, keeping the mic in position without cluttering the shot. I’ll be honest in that I didn’t think that selling point would be a big deal, but it made virtual meetings less uncomfortable in the sense that I didn’t look like a streamer or radio DJ (remember those)?

It ships in black or white, matches the BEACN Mic aesthetically, and uses both 5/8-inch and 3/8-inch threads for universal compatibility. At $129.99, it is one of the pricier mic arms on the market, but the price shows in its build quality and thoughtful design. That said, if you have a mic arm you already like, this is certainly an optional accessory.

The Verdict: The BEACN Mic Stand is for anyone mounting a BEACN Mic or any other desktop broadcast mic who wants to keep their camera frame clean.

Why the BEACN App Changes Everything

It would be a mistake to review any of these products without talking about the BEACN App, because the hardware alone does not tell the full story. Every product in the lineup is managed through a single, free application that handles routing, DSP processing, mixing, mute modes, device assignments, and the automatic Windows default device reset, which is a feature that fixes the frustrating habit Windows has of randomly reassigning your audio output device every time you plug something in.

The app was built from the ground up by BEACN’s team of professional audio engineers that includes former touring musicians, and the depth of thought that went into it is evident. The philosophy with the app is clear: “If you want it to be complicated, make it complicated. If you don’t want it to be complicated, don’t make it complicated.” Out-of-the-box presets are there for people who just want to sound good. Advanced EQ, expander, compressor, and noise suppression controls exist for people who want to tune every detail. Again, there’s a learning curve if you’re not familiar with studio production programs, but the BEACN app is really what you make of it.

The Bottom Line

BEACN has become my go-to for audio, whether that is gaming, music production, or video calls, especially the Mix Create and mic.

What’s most exciting is that it feels like a company still hitting its stride, especially considering the announcement of the BEACN Headset, which is releasing very soon.

If you are building (or rebuilding) a streaming or content creation setup in 2026, BEACN is certainly worthy of serious consideration at every tier. And even better, you can currently get the complete bundle of products for 12% off on Amazon right now. That’s over $100 in savings to get your BEACN setup started!

Test products were provided to ComicBook for this review. BEACN products are available now from its website, as well as on Amazon.