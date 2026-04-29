Mattel Drops New KPop Demon Hunters Blind Box Figures

We’re goin’ up, up, up, it’s our moment, to collect some awesome figures, oh oh oh! KPop Demon Hunters fans, get ready, Mattel launched some cute blind box figures that are gonna make you want to burst into song. The new blind boxes come in a instant ramen or soda inspired case, and once opened, you’ll find one of 7 figures inside.

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Options include HUNTR/X’s Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, all equipped with pop star attire and their iconic demon hunting weapons, the Saja Boys’ Jinu and Baby dressed in their “Soda Pop” performance outfits with sunglasses and flower bouquet accessories, and adorable pets Derpy and Sussie. Looks like Derpy and Sussie also have a chase option where they come in a slightly lighter aesthetic. Each figure stands approximately 3 1/2-inches tall. If you want to try your luck at collecting all 7 figures, head to Entertainment Earth where you can pre-order two random figures for $27.99.

Pre-order the KPop Demon Hunters Collectible Small Doll Blind Box Random: $27.99 at Entertainment Earth

Although we’re already a year out from Netflix’s launch of KPop Demon Hunters, the movie and its collectibles have continued to pop off and it feels like it’s never going to stop. Netflix’s luck with this movie is insane, and it would be criminal if they didn’t continue to create new stories within this universe.

Comicbook’s own Amanda Mullen stated recently that, “Netflix would certainly be wise to capitalize on the opportunity” to add more to the KPop Demon Hunters world. Even with a sequel greenlit and a videogame in the works, Mullen argues that there’s more that needs to be started now for Demon Hunters to become the next big children’s franchise. With the musical aspect included as well, HUNTR/X should be on the Pop charts for years to come. Hopefully Netflix doesn’t drop the ball on this one, and HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys will be around for a while.



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