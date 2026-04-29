All 20 New LEGO Sets Launching in May 2026: Complete Price & Release List

LEGO is kicking off the summer months with a BIG bang. The headliner is undoubtedly the long-awaited Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler, but with Star Wars Day, the release of Toy Story 5, and a celebration of global sporting events, the Jeep is just the start.

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A full breakdown is below, including prices and release dates for everything launching this May.

All sets are expected to launch in May 2026. You’ll also want to make sure to sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account to take full advantage of any offers that go live alongside the May lineup. Details on additional sets or promotions will be added here as they become available, so check back for updates!

LEGO Star Wars

Don’t worry! We’ll have a complete breakdown of all of the LEGO Star Wars sets you’ll want to snag for Star Wars Day on May the 4th. For now, though, May’s Star Wars release lineup features the Ultimate Collector Series N-1 Starfighter, the sleek, chrome-trimmed ship made famous by Din Djarin in The Mandalorian. At $249.99, this is a premium display piece aimed squarely at adult collectors.

LEGO Jurassic World

One of the most anticipated sets of 2026 FINALLY arrives this month. The Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler recreates the iconic JP Explorer from the original 1993 film and has been on fans’ wishlists since it was first teased earlier in the year.

Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler (77984): $199.99 / Ships May 7, 2026

LEGO Editions

May is a massive month for LEGO Editions, with two F1 driver helmets and an entire wave of soccer sets timed to the FIFA World Cup 2026. Whether you’re a Formula 1 fan or gearing up for the tournament, there’s something here for you to help you build on your excitement. (Get it?)

LEGO Disney

May’s Disney wave leans heavily into Toy Story, with new sets featuring Slinky Dog, Lotso, and the Pizza Planet Aliens, plus Blaze’s Horse Ranch.

LEGO Botanicals

A small, but welcome addition to the Botanicals lineup arrives in May, perfect for fans who want a manageable build at an accessible price point. Plus, how can you beat this overly adorable pair?

Rocking Plants (11506): $22.99 / Release: May 1, 2026

LEGO Minifigures

Series 29 of the beloved blind-bag Minifigures line launches in May in both individual and six-pack formats:

LEGO Batman (Video Game)

Now, for the bonus May release… and it’s a doozy! Alongside the physical sets, LEGO is also launching a new Batman video game in May. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is available on both PS5 and Xbox.