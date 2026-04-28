Pre-Orders for Riftbound: League of Legends TCG Unleashed Booster Boxes Are Currently on Sale

If you’ve been eyeing the Riftbound: League of Legends TCG since it first hit the scene last year, here’s your sign to stop watching from the sidelines and jump into the jungles of Runeterra.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pre-orders for the Riftbound: League of Legends TCG – Unleashed Booster Display are officially live, and with a May 8, 2026 release date just under two weeks away, now is the time to lock one in before stock gets thin. (And it will get thin.)

New Champions, Big Card Pool

Each Unleashed Booster Display comes loaded with 24 booster packs, and each pack brings 14 cards to the table. Break that down, and you’re looking at 7 Commons, 3 Uncommons, 2 foil Rares, 1 foil card of any rarity, and a token slot per pack. No matter if you’re a collector chasing premium foils or a deck builder grinding for that perfect combo engine, there’s something here that’s going to make you very happy. Or obsessed. Possibly both.

The Unleashed expansion brings plenty more to the original release, but it also adds some exciting names into the mix. Rengar, Vi, Poppy, and LeBlanc are joining the roster, which is great if any of those champions have a special place in your heart (or your ranked queue). The full set clocks in at over 220 cards with 30+ alternate art variants, all featuring original artwork from League of Legends artists. So, even if you never shuffle a single deck, the art alone is worth talking about.

Built for How You Actually Want to Play

Riftbound is a strategic card game designed for 1v1 competitive play as well as multiplayer and team formats, supporting 1–5 players. Mechanics lean into engine-building, combo chaining, and resource management, which means there’s a lot of depth here for competitive players who want something fresh to sink their teeth into, while still being accessible enough for newer players. It’s rated for ages 12 and up, so it’s also a solid pick if you have younger League fans in the house who are ready to make their way to the tabletop.

Of course, the artwork is also extremely cool, so your favorite chase cards will also look great displayed with the rest of your collection.

The Price Tag (And the Deal)

As of this writing, the Unleashed Booster Display is currently listed at $179.95, marked down 14% from the standard $209.99. For 24 packs packed with foils, alt-arts, and a growing competitive community tied to one of gaming’s biggest IPs, that’s a solid pre-order price (~$7.50 per pack).

The TCG space is competitive, and Riftbound is carving out its own territory fast. If you’re a League of Legends fan curious about tabletop, a collector hunting down premium foils, or a TCG veteran looking for your next strategic obsession, the Unleashed expansion is worth getting ahead of. Pre-order now, secure your box, and come May 8th, you’ll be ready to hit the Rift… just from your kitchen table this time.