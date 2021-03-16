Plunderlings Goblin Pirate Action Figures Wave 2 Are Available to Pre-Order

If you are unfamiliar, Plunderlings are 3.8-inch figures of adorable goblin pirates that feature over 25-points of articulation and tons of accessories like multiple heads, hands, clothing, and weapons. We're going to tell you how to get your hands on the new wave of Plunderlings releases, but be warned - they might become your next obsession.

The Plunderlings line started out as an extremely successful Kickstarter campaign from Lone Coconut, but have since moved to select retailers. The first wave of original Kickstarter campaign figures sold out quickly (and fetch high prices on eBay), and the figures that were just launched in wave 2 will likely see a similar fate. That said, pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 each with a release date set for September. A breakdown of each figure can be found below.

Captain Ash: Includes 3x Alternate Heads w/ Magnets (open and closed toothy grin, and smirk), 2x Alternate Pairs of Hands (relaxed and gripping), 1x Magnetic Hat, 1x Vest, 1x Telescope, 1x Sword

Nomad Goyle: 3x Alternate Heads w/ Magnets (open and closed toothy grin, and smirk), 2x Alternate Pairs of Hands (relaxed and gripping), 1x Magnetic Hood, 1x Cape, 2x Knives, 1x Frog

Captain Teel: 3x Alternate Heads w/ Magnets (open and closed toothy grin, and smirk), 2x Alternate Pairs of Hands (relaxed and gripping), 1x Magnetic Hat, 1x Vest, 1x Telescope, 1x Slingshot Rifle

Feral Chedar: 3x Alternate Heads w/ Magnets (open and closed toothy grin, and smirk), 2x Alternate Pairs of Hands (relaxed and gripping), 1x Magnetic Mohawk, 1x Bat

Feral Zombone: 3x Alternate Heads w/ Magnets (open and closed toothy grin, and smirk), 2x Alternate Pairs of Hands (relaxed and gripping), 1x Magnetic Bone Helmet, 1x Bone Club

Nomad Tuff: 3x Alternate Heads w/ Magnets (open and closed toothy grin, and smirk), 2x Alternate Pairs of Hands (relaxed and gripping), 1x Magnetic Hat, 1x Cape, 1x Mallet, 1x Frog

The official description for Plunderlings figures reads:

"Take a little bit of monster, a little bit of pirate, mix it together with heaps if infectious charm, and you've got yourself a Plunderling! These greedy adorable pirates travel from island to island, looking for treasure and mischief. At 1:12 scale, these high quality figures measure 3 4/5-inches tall (without a hat) and have over 25 points of articulation, making posing them a snap. With three different themes (Captain, Nomad, and Feral), the Plunderlings come in a variety of colors and each includes multiple heads, hands, and accessories, including a magnetic hat!"

