Pokemon Mega Construx Tyranitar and Ultimate Team Up Sets are Live

The crown jewel of Mattel’s Mega Construx line of construction toys is their exclusive Pokemon license, and they’ve added two new sets to the collection: Tyranitar and Ultimate Team Up!

We’ll start with Tyranitar, which stands “over 6-inches tall” and includes 396 pieces. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping slated for June. Tyranitar is a little shorter than the figures found in sets like Dragonite (Amazon) and Lampras (eBay), but it still looks like a great set.

Next up we have the Ultimate Team Up set that pits Fire vs. Grass vs. Water type Pokemon in a stadium battle. The 276-piece set features six Pokemon builds – Charmeleon, Litleo, Ivysaur, Cacnea, Wartotle, and Psyduck. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 with shipping slated for June. Additional Pokemon Mega Construx sets can be found here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

In related news, Funko’s Emerald City Comic Con lineup of Pop figures included two Pokemon exclusives – the Walmart exclusive Flocked (fuzzy) Pokemon Pop and the Amazon exclusive Flocked Bulbasaur.

The Pokemon Flocked Charmander ECCC 2020 Funko Pop exclusive is in stock here at Walmart for $15 while supplies last. The Amazon exclusive flocked Bulbasaur is also in stock right here for the same price. If they sell out, you should be able to grab them here on eBay.

