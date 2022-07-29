Potato Head Celebrates 70 Years With Yamma and Yampa Grandtaters (Exclusive)

The Potato Head toy line is turning 70 this year, and the folks at Hasbro are celebrating with new Mr. Potato Head and Mrs. Potato Head figures that have only gotten better with age. Seriously, Hasbro must have had fun with the whole "Grandtaters" concept, which includes perfect names: Yamma and Yampa. Your first look at them is happening right here.

The new Mr. Potato Head (Yampa) and Mrs. Potato Head (Yamma) set includes 24 pieces with 2 large potato bodies, 2 bases, and 20 grandtater accessories that are compatible with other Potato Head toys. Indeed, all of your Potato Heads will look dashing with a grey mustache. You can order it here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now for $16.99. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

"Celebrate 70 years of Potato Head toys with Yamma and Yampa! These 70-years-young versions of the classic Mrs. Potato Head and Mr. Potato Head are the hippest spuds in town. This 24-piece set sports 2 large potato bodies, 2 bases, and 20 grandtater accessories to mix and mash! The whole family will love using their imashinations to build wacky potato pals. Accessories are compatible with most Potato Head toys (each sold separately, subject to availability). With so many tots-ibilties, it's no wonder Potato Head has been a family favorite for 70 years."