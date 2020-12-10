Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 8 is Here

Hasbro has unveiled their Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 8 figures, and there's plenty for Power Rangers fans to love about it. It features figures from across the Power Rangers franchise with a Dino Thunder Blue Ranger, S.P.D. Pink Ranger, Lost Galaxy Red Ranger, and Zeo Green Ranger represented. What's more pre-orders for the entire lineup are live now.

Below you'll find a breakdown of each new figure, complete with details on accessories and a pre-order link. Collectors can also grab a case set ($159.99) that includes all of the figures and multiples of the Dino Thunder Blue Ranger, S.P.D. Pink Ranger, and Lost Galaxy Red Ranger.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Dino Thunder Blue Ranger (Ethan James) 6-Inch Action Figure - $20.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: This 6-inch Lightning Collection Dino Thunder Blue Ranger figure features over 20 points of articulation, swappable heads (with and without helmet), Thundermax Saber, Thundermax Blaster, and Tricera Shield accessories, with blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection S.P.D. Pink Ranger (Sydney “Syd” Drew) 6-Inch Action Figure - $20.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: This 6-inch Lightning Collection S.P.D. Pink Ranger figure features over 20 points of articulation, swappable heads (with and without helmet), Delta Morpher, multiple modes of the Deltamax Striker accessories, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lost Galaxy Red Ranger (Leo Corbett) 6-Inch Action Figure - $20.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: This 6-inch Lightning Collection Lost Galaxy Red Ranger figure features over 20 points of articulation, swappable heads (with and without helmet), Quasar Launcher and Magna Talon accessories with blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands. The figure is also available in a previously released Psycho Red 2-Pack.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zeo Green Ranger (Adam Park) 6-Inch Action Figure - $20.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: This 6-inch Lightning Collection Zeo Green Ranger figure features over 20 points of articulation, swappable heads (with and without helmet), Zeo Power Pod Sword, Zeo IV Power Axes, and Zeo Laser Pistol accessories with blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands.

