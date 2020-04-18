Pro Day Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Collectibles Deals Open to Everyone at GameStop for the First Time

GameStop’s Pro Day sale is live, and, for the first time ever, you won’t need to be a Pro Member to take advantage of it. They’re opening the sale up to everyone for one day only, and it includes some solid deals.

You can shop the entire sale here at GameStop until the end of the day today, April 18th. A handful of the best deals from the sale are listed below, and beyond that you’ll find their flyer with a complete list of deals. Note that if you are a Pro Member, you’ll get 2x points per dollar spent. New members will score 5,000 bonus points at signup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.