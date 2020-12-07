PS5 and Xbox Series X Games are Buy 2, Get 1 Free at Best Buy

If you were lucky enough to score a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X this year, there's a deal on games happening here at Best Buy that's worth checking out. It offers three PS5 or Xbox Series X games for the price of two. This includes games like the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, which is set to launch in just a few days on December 10th. The Best Buy version also includes a free Steelbook with pre-orders and $10 reward eligibility for My Best Buy members. It might be worth cancelling your previous Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order and redoing it at Best Buy to take advantage of this deal.

Other notable games in Best Buy's B2G1 free PS5 and Xbox Series X game sale include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Godfall and more. You can shop the entire buy 2, get 1 free sale on games right here while it lasts.

Note that many of the games in the offer are listed for the PS4 or Xbox One, but feature free upgrades for the PS5 or Xbox Series X that take advantage of the next-gen hardware with improved graphics, gameplay, and more.

Naturally, you'll also need to own the standard PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as opposed to the PS5 Digital and Xbox Series S consoles to take advantage of the deal since it's all physical copies. That said, this illustrates one clear advantage that the standard consoles have over the digital versions - discounts. You're far more likely to see deals on physical copies from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart than you will on digital versions. At the very least it's something to consider for anyone who is still hunting for a console upgrade.

