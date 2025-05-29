R/C Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot Is a 3000 Unit Limited Edition

Spider-Man’s modern trusty side-kick is the Spider-Bot, a tiny robotic creature designed in the shape of a spider (to match the hero’s aesthetic, obviously) that can assist Spidey in his missions around New York and the world. The trusty Spider-Bot was first introduced in the comics back in 2010, in the issue The Amazing Spider-Man #650, and now the little assistant has shown up in video games (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) and at the Disney theme parks (Avenger’s Campus’ WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure), cementing its space in Spider-Man history. Disney has provided fans with their own Spider-Bot assistant, in the past, and now they’ve added a Spider-Man 2099 edition to the collection. However, you’ll need to grab one quickly as it is a very limited edition release. Here’s what you need to know.

The new limited-edition Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot is inspired by Spider-Man 2099 from 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, this bot can walk forwards, backwards, and spin around. Plus, this guy also has light and sound effects, a self-destruct button and more. With a limited amount of pieces and a price tag of $89.99, we don’t expect it to stick around forever. You can pick one up here at The Disney Store while they last. Additional details are available below.

Features:

Limited Edition of 3,000

Includes Spider-Bot and Remote Control

Forward, backward, and 360° movement

Crouch mode

Light-up eyes

Sound features

Self-destruct button

Projector Shield

Digital life meter

Standard blaster, deluxe blaster, deluxe blaster ammo buttons

2.4 GHz

Battle game play with other Spider-Bots*

Works with tactical upgrades**

They also have the original version of the Spider-Bot available, straight from the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure ride at Disney’s Avengers Campus. Multiple “tactical upgrade” skins are also available, offering the chance to have your Spider-Bot match the look of the other Avengers like Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. If those interest you, head over quickly. All 4 skins are currently on sale for $16.98, down from the original $24.99.

If you’re hoping to play the game that really brought Spider-Bots to the forefront, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, then you’re in luck. Amazon is currently offering the PS5 Standard Version for 43% off, making the price only $39.98. If you haven’t played the game yet and are looking for a new way to explore the Marvel Universe with Spidey (Peter Parker) and Spidey (Miles Morales), then head over to Amazon now. It’s time to get nice and cozy with the Spider-Bots, and this game is the perfect way to do so.



