These Popular Board Games and Puzzles Have Never Been Cheaper

Black Friday has arrived early for this lineup of popular Ravensburger games and puzzles, many of which are currently listed for the lowest price ever on Amazon. I mean, Labyrinth for only $13.50? That’s incredible – and there’s more where that came from:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Ravensburger Labyrinth: $13.50 – 58% off

• Bugs in the Kitchen: $17.99 – 40% off

• The Castles of Burgundy: $19.27 – 54% off

• Scotland Yard: $18.89 – 53% off

• Ravensburger Eiffel Tower – Night Edition – 3D Puzzle: $17.99 – 51% off

• Ravensburger Bizarre Bookshop 2 Jigsaw Puzzle (1000-Piece): $8.56 – 49% off

Head on over to Amazon to check out all of the games and puzzles available in the Ravensburger deal. Better hurry though, the sale is only good through the end of the day today, November 20th.