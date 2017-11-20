Gear

These Popular Board Games and Puzzles Have Never Been Cheaper

Black Friday has arrived early for this lineup of popular Ravensburger games and puzzles, many of […]

By

Black Friday has arrived early for this lineup of popular Ravensburger games and puzzles, many of which are currently listed for the lowest price ever on Amazon. I mean, Labyrinth for only $13.50? That’s incredible – and there’s more where that came from:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ravensburger Labyrinth: $13.50 – 58% off
Bugs in the Kitchen: $17.99 – 40% off
The Castles of Burgundy: $19.27 – 54% off
Scotland Yard: $18.89 – 53% off
Ravensburger Eiffel Tower – Night Edition – 3D Puzzle: $17.99 – 51% off
Ravensburger Bizarre Bookshop 2 Jigsaw Puzzle (1000-Piece): $8.56 – 49% off

Head on over to Amazon to check out all of the games and puzzles available in the Ravensburger deal. Better hurry though, the sale is only good through the end of the day today, November 20th.

Tagged:

Related Posts