Hungry, Hungry Hippos Gets An Exclusive TMNT Edition

The classic game Hungry, Hungry Hippos is getting a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles edition, which seems like something that should have happened a long time ago. Nonetheless, it’s here now complete with Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael “hippos” that fight to munch the most red pepperoni marbles. As an added twist, a yellow marble is included that represents pineapple, which you would think would result in instant disqualification when consumed, but no – its actually worth two marbles instead of one. It even comes with stickers to add toppings to your pizza game board.

The new TMNT edition of Hungry Hungry Hippos is now available to order here as an Amazon exclusive priced at $24.99. If you want to really get into the spirit, you can play your games wearing this Hungry Hungry Turtles t-shirt. It’s available in different colors, so it’s almost like a team uniform. I’m going with team Michelangelo every time.

On a related note, Hasbro recently announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Play-Doh! would join forces with three new playsets. One of these adventures focuses on making Play-Doh pizza with Mikey, while another includes all four turtles with different molds for tools and weapons. The sets range from $19.99 – $29.99 and are set for release on July 15th. They should be available here on Amazon on or at some point before that date in pre-order. You can take a look at the collection right here. If you are interested in additional Teenage Mutant Ninja-themed games, we’ve listed several options below.