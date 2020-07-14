Razer PC Gaming Gear is Cheaper Than Ever on Amazon Today Only
Amazon has launched a one day sale on Razer PC and gaming gear that brings many of the items down to all-time lows. This includes gaming mice, keyboards, mouse pads, microphones, and even the Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop.
You can shop the entire sale right here until the end of the day today, July 14th, but we've highlighted some of the best items below. To make things even easier, the products with all-time low prices have been marked as such:
- Atheris Mercury Mouse - $39.99 (20% off)
- Deathadder Essential White Mouse - $23.99 (52% off / Lowest Price Ever)
- Basilisk X HyperSpeed Mouse - $44.99 (25% off)
- Basilisk X Ultimate Dockless Mouse - $119.99 (20% off / Lowest Price Ever)
- Viper Ultimate Dockless Mouse - $99.99 (23% off / Lowest Price Ever)
- BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Green - $69.99 (50% off)
- BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Orange - $69.99 (50% off)
- BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Yellow - $69.99 (50% off)
- Blackwidow Elite Green - $102.99 (39% off)
- Kraken X USB Ultralight Gaming Headset - $47.99 (20% off / Lowest Price Ever)
- Kraken Headset - Blue - $49.99 (38% off)
- Kraken TE Headset- Green - $64.99 (35% off)
- Thresher for PC & PS4 Headset - $79.99 (38% off / Lowest Price Ever)
- Tartarus Pro Mercury Keypad - $89.99 (31% off / Lowest Price Ever)
- Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone - $102.99 (43% off)
- Golitahus Speed Medium Mousepad - $9.99 (50% / Lowest Price Ever)
- Blade Stealth 13” 1650Ti Max-Q - $1,449.99 (15% off / Lowest Price Ever)
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.