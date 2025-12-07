Resident Evil 9’s Second Character Leaked by GameStop (And It’s Not Leon)

Resident Evil Requiem‘s second playable character may have leaked thanks to a new GameStop listing, and it’s someone many didn’t expect. The Resident Evil franchise has spanned decades with stories across the globe. It has had stories that are relatively small and contained, such as Resident Evil 7, but it has also had massive stories that have a large scale like Resident Evil 6. The recent Resident Evil games have generally had a more intimate focus, with an emphasis on protagonist Ethan Winters simply trying to save his family from monsters that come in all shapes and sizes in rural locations. However, Resident Evil Requiem will move away from Winters and shine a light on a new character.

Earlier this year, our first look at Resident Evil Requiem confirmed that we’d be playing as a new character named Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft. Although there have been new glimpses at the game since then, Capcom has been extremely selective with what they’ve shown, largely leaning on footage from the same parts of the game. It’s clear there are a lot of secrets with this game, such as multiple rumored protagonists. It is heavily expected that Leon Kennedy will star in Resident Evil Requiem as well, as he has yet to be seen in this new era of the franchise, but Capcom has danced around it.

Resident Evil Requiem Will Reportedly Feature Rose Winters, According to GameStop

However, a new leak may suggest Leon isn’t the only returning Resident Evil character. According to a new GameStop listing, Rosemary Winters, the daughter of Ethan Winters. She was just a baby in Resident Evil Village, but players did play as her in the DLC of the game after a major time jump. Some even speculated she would be the lead of Resident Evil 9 as a result, but that was squashed in the reveal trailer for the game. However, GameStop claims Rose will have her own special outfits tied to DLC for the game.

Of course, Rose could simply be featured in Resident Evil Requiem‘s DLC or an optional character in the game’s Mercenaries mode and have nothing to do with the story, but it’s not totally clear. Over on Reddit, where this leak was discovered, some fans speculated that this listing was partially written by AI and the tool confused Grace for Rose, a mistake fans made when the game was initially revealed.

Others have disputed the possibility of Rose as a character in Resident Evil Requiem simply because the timeline doesn’t support it. Requiem takes place 30 years after Resident Evil 3, which would make Rose less than 10 years old during this game. Of course, it’s possible this game takes place across multiple time periods, but that big of a stretch seems unlikely and very complicated for storytelling.

Resident Evil Requiem will get a new look at The Game Awards this week, where it’s expected Capcom may reveal another playable character. Many speculate this will be Leon Kennedy, but perhaps it will be revealed that Rose is indeed in the game. Only time will tell, but we’re not too far from playing the game ourselves.

Resident Evil Requiem will release on February 27th, 2026. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!