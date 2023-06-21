Robosen Transformers G1 Bumblebee Performance Robot Is Your New Autobot Companion

Following the incredible self-transforming Optimus Prime that Robosen Robotics launched in 2001, the company has announced another partnership with Hasbro on a high-tech Transformers robot. Say hello to the Bumblebee G1 Performance, your new Autobot buddy.

The G1 Bumblebee Performance Robot doesn't transform like the Flagship Optimus Prime, but it does stand nearly 14-inches tall and features 45 custom-engineered microchips that control 20 pre-installed voice commands, 69 original G1 sound bytes voiced by the G1 voice actor Dan Gilvezan, functioning LED eyes, headlights in the feet, and 17 servo motors for motion with a new adaptive gait algorithm that improves its walking ability. Robosen notes that its "built-in 6-Axis IMU allows it to perform high-difficulty poses such as single-leg squats, side kicks, and bending over. Even if Bumblebee falls down, it will automatically get up on its own."

One of the most touted new features is called 'Mini Theater' and "allows Bumblebee to perform your favorite plot lines on stage while inviting other Robosen Transformers robots for a multi-role spectacular. With customizable stories and actions, you can sit back, relax, and let the robots take center stage, bringing the show loads of fun and laughter."

In other words, Bumblebee can interact with Robosen's Flagship and Elite Optimus Prime robots can act out elaborate Transformers scenes for your amusement. Fortunately, if you don't want to shell out extra big bucks for one of the Optimus Prime robots, it appears that there are some solo Bumblebee Mini Theater options for you to enjoy.

"We're thrilled to bring this highly anticipated robot to fans and debut our Performance Series line with Bumblebee G1 Performance," said Sean Tang, Director of Robosen USA. "Our talented team is excited to bring Mini Theater to our customers, allowing them to unleash their creativity and produce some awe-inspiring interactions with Optimus Prime."

The Bumblebee G1 Performance Robot is available here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for $399. The Flagship Optimus Prime robot is also available here on Amazon for a whopping $999. That makes the Optimus Prime Elite Edition something of a bargain at $699. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

As you might have heard, Transformers has a movie in theaters at the moment. Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

In his ComicBook.com review, Liam Crowley called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts "the franchise's most intriguing direction in years", giving it a 4 out of 5 rating:

"Transformers has always been about spectacle, and Rise of the Beasts delivers on all accounts. The action is pulse-pounding. The relationships are heartfelt. The threat is palpable and, most importantly, it leaves the franchise in the most intriguing position it has been in in years.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in theaters now.