Hasbro Releasing $700 Self-Transforming Optimus Prime

Long gone are the days of keeping the tiny booklet explaining how to reconfigure your Transformers as Hasbro has revealed the first "Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot" of Transformers fan favorite Optimus Prime. A Hasbro Pulse exclusive, the item is available for pre-order now and will ship in August of this year. Don't get your wallet out just yet, this 19" tall sucked will cost you $699.99, perhaps the most expensive Transformer in your collection, but this one does all the changing itself and is equipped with a number of other features including Battle Axe and Blaster, Charging Cable, for built in rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery. Other features include:

At an incredible 19" tall when in robot mode, the TRANSFORMERS Autobot leader is awe inspiring in size and capability.

Optimus Prime is equipped with 80 sound effects, voiced by the original voice of the Autobot leader, with genuine “converting” sounds, as you watch and interact with Optimus Prime.

Authentic G1 design with detailed emblems, chrome accents and lighting throughout. Built in speakers and 2 microphones bring Optimus Prime to life!

Witness each punch, blast, breathe and conversion, all done with seamless precision, right before your eyes. Enjoy the most amazing TRANSFORMERS experience the industry has ever interacted with.

Optimus Prime is built premium throughout, with the world's most advanced collection of premium materials assembled together with over 5000 components, 60 microchips and 27 servo motors making this a one-of-a-kind, Collector’s experience!

Turn on and ROLL OUT! Optimus Prime speeds away in truck mode via voice or app. You can seamlessly control Optimus Prime in robot or truck mode via voice or mobile app commands.

Watch the bot transform for yourself below!

In the details Hasbro reveals that this version of Optimus Prime and its accompanying app allow you to use voice activated technologies and letting the Autobot "walk, talk, blast and convert" simply by speaking to it (25 voice activated commands including “Roll Out,” “Convert” and “Attack!” will all be available). The app will also allow for full control of Optimus Prime thanks to an on-screen jot stick. Users will also be able to program the bot to "cycle through incredible preset ACTIONS or learn how to CREATE your own movements with our MISSIONS tutorial."

What do you think of the self-converting Optimus Prime? Anyone willing to drop 700 bucks to see it in action? Let us know in the comments below and grab yours by clicking here.