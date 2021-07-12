Run DMC Joins the Little People Collector Figure Lineup

Fisher-Price's iconic Little People toys recently got into the lucrative adult collectibles game with special edition figures that feature pop culture themes. So far, these themes have included the likes of The Office and The Lord of the Rings. They've also dabbled in the music space with a set based on KISS (Walmart). Today they're expanding their music offerings to include the legendary hip hop group Run DMC.

The Run DMC Little People Collector set is available to order here on Amazon for $14.99. It includes 3-inch figures of Joseph “Run” Simmons, Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell, and Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, who founded Run DMC together in 1983. Today, they are regarded as one of the most influential acts in hip hop history. The set comes in a concert-style package that's designed for display.

Fisher-Price's Little People Collector line is likely inspired by the success of Funko's Pop figures, which have also moved into the music space in a big way lately. In fact, Funko held their first ever Popapalooza music-themed event earlier this month, and it included dozens of releases based on popular artists from the past and present.

You can check out the complete Popapalooza lineup right here via our master list. Highlights from the wave include Pop figures of DJ Khaled, Pearl Jam, Notorious B.I.G., John Lennon, and Jimi Hendrix.

