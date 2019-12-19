Samuel L. Jackson Gives Sneak Peek Of Himself Voicing For Alexa

The incentive to get an Alexa got a lot more enticing this week when Amazon kicked off their celebrity voice program, featuring none other than Samuel L. Jackson. The new Alexa skill is now available for the introductory price of just .99 cents which allows users to interact with Samuel L. Jackson in all sorts of fun and useful ways. Jackson took to Twitter to share a special behind-the-scenes look at him recording his dialogue for Alexa which you can watch in the player below!

Y’all knew I was a muthafuckin’ machine, now I’m IN the muthafuckin’ machine w/@alexa99!!! Here’s a lil’ sneak peek behind the scenes. https://t.co/4BIoDXSBeE pic.twitter.com/CqdPz5N5Xa — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 17, 2019

You can purchase and enable the Samuel L. Jackson skill right here, or you can ask your device directly by saying “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson.” After that, you can interact with him in many of the same ways that you do with the standard Alexa assistant – you just need to start your queries or requests with “Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson…” or “Alexa, Ask Sam…”

As expected, after purchasing the new feature Alexa users can choose whether they want Jackson to use explicit language or not. It should also be noted that this new addition users can buy isn’t a full blown replacement for Alexa’s voice but instead a “skill” to be added to the digital assistant. The skill can result in the Academy Award nominee setting a timer for you, serenading you with a song, telling you a joke, and yes, swearing at you if you so choose. What it cannot do is completely replace the Alex voice. Many users are unhappy about this, which is why the skill currently has many unfavorable reviews on Amazon’s main site.

Head on over to Amazon’s holiday page for more of the deals they have going on for Alexa-enabled devices and grab your own Samuel L. Jackson skill for your device today!

Following his appearances as Nick Fury in all three Marvel Studios movies this year (Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far from Home), it remains to be seen when Jackson will next pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackson previously revealed that he is NOT in the upcoming Black Widow movie though, which is a bit of a surprise considering Fury and Natasha’s friendship in the MCU. In the meantime, you can talk to Sam yourself from the comfort of your own home via Alexa.

