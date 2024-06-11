Little People Collector Figures Head To Schitt's Creek

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The legendary Canadian comedy series Schitt's Creek starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy slowly, ahem...rose in popularity during the six seasons that's was on the air, going out on top in 2020. Since then, Funko Pops based on the characters in the series were released, and today Fischer-Price followed suit with figures in their Little People Collector lineup.

If you're unfamiliar, Fisher-Price's Little People Collector lineup puts a pop culture spin on their iconic Little People toys with special edition figures that are targeted for adults. Thus far, they;ve been a hit with sets based on characters from classic shows like Parks and Rec and Friends as well as movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus. The Schitt's Creek set includes 2.5-inch figures of the Rose family – Johnny, Moira, Alexis and David – in packaging that's loaded with Easter eggs for fans. You can secure as set for yourself here on Amazon starting today, June 11th.

Official details for each Schitt's Creek Little People figure:

Johnny is wearing one of his classic blue suits but keeps it casual with the top button undone. Notice the bushy eyebrows and the perfectly coiffed hair that are a staple Johnny Rose feature.

Moira is wearing the iconic garbage bag dress, designed with a special spray for that glossy effect. Also, it wouldn't be an outing without a designer bag in hand and a full stack of jewelry. What hair is Moira styling today? We all know she has plenty of options.

Alexis is serving looks and sass with her signature sloppy hat and sundress. With a pivot in her stance and her hand pointed forward, a first for LPC, she's just a little bit Alexis, literally.

David is wearing just one of his many designer sweaters, which are properly stored in his cedar chest. Complemented with chic sunglasses and a mix of rings. Would we call that pretentious.... or timeless?

As noted, Funko previously released Pop figures inspired by Schitt's Creek, with the most recent wave arriving late last year. Schitt's Creek Funko Pops Wave 2 includes the introduction of Patrick – appropriately in a 2-pack with David. It also includes new figures of Johnny, Moira, and Alexis. You can order the entire lineup are available here on Amazon now.

The Schitt's Creek series centers around the formerly wealthy Rose family, who lose everything except for a small town named Schitt's Creek that they once purchased as a joke.In a recent interview, Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy admitted that a revival of the show is definitely not out of the question. In fact, it seems like they're just waiting on the right opportunity.

"I know my son Daniel has said this, we'd love to get together with these people again and take the show and the characters to yet another level," Levy told Radio Times. "There's nothing in the works right now to be honest, but you know, we've never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line. We're certainly open to anything, I think when the idea that is the right idea presents itself we'll probably act on, I guess."