SDCC 2021 Exclusive Pre-Orders: Cobra Kai, The Muppets, and The Nightmare Before Christmas

Between May 5th and May 14th, 21 limited edition San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Previews Exclusive items will be made available to pre-order. The SDCC 2021 PX Exclusive launches are nearly complete at this point, but the most recent releases should not be missed. This includes a 4000 piece Cobra Kai figure set, a 3000 piece The Nightmare Before Christmas set, and a 3000 piece Muppets set. A full breakdown is available below along with pre-order links.

Cobra Kai Deluxe Action Figure Box Set / $74.99 - Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth: "Strike Fast! Strike Hard! No Mercy! Fans of the Netflix series Cobra Kai can enter their favorite dojo with this debut box set of Cobra Kai action figures! The front of the box shows Johnny Lawrence and John Kreese in the Cobra Kai dojo, but open it up farther and see Daniel LaRusso in the Miyagi-Do Karate dojo! Each 7-inch action figure comes with interchangeable hands and display stands, and the box comes packaged in a protective sleeve. Limited edition of 4,000 pieces!"

Nightmare Before Christmas Deluxe Action Figure Box Set / $119.99 - Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth: "What is this? It's an exclusive box set celebrating Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas! This massive set features Jack Skellington and everything he needs to make Christmas happen: the Hanging Tree, his toy-building table, and various toys! Jack is fully articulated, and the set comes displayed in a full-color window box. Limited to 3,000 Pieces."

Muppets Dr. Honeydew and Beaker Action Figure Box Set / $29.99 - Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth: "Meemeemeemee! Beaker is in a panic, because he and Dr. Honeydew have been in some kind of lab accident! Scorched from a small explosion and looking like they just got slapped by science, Bunsen and Beaker feature an exclusive paint deco as well as multiple points of articulation. The pair comes packaged in a full-color window box with fifth-panel door. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios! Limited edition of 3,000 pieces."

You can find the remaining SDCC 2021 Previews Exclusive pre-orders right here. Several have already sold out, and it's only a matter of time before the rest follow suit.

