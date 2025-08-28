Secretlab’s Labor Day Sale 2025 Is Loaded With Gaming Chair Deals

Secretlab’s Labor Day Sale has arrived, and it’s packed with savings on chairs, desks, and accessories that combine comfort with style. With discounts up to $129 and bundle savings worth even more, it’s the perfect chance to upgrade a work or play setup. Whether you’re grinding through deadlines, queuing up for another match, or just wanting a desk that won’t wobble like a folding table, Secretlab’s sale has something for everyone. And if you’re into themed setups, don’t miss the Dark Knight collection or the Harry Potter collection we covered earlier. It’s worth checking out if your setup could use a little magic.

Secretlab’s Labor Day Sale Brings Discounts Across the Lineup

Before diving into the specifics, it is worth noting that Secretlab has structured its Labor Day savings across every major category. Whether you are eyeing a premium chair, a desk that adapts to you, or the accessories that complete a setup, I bet we have something for you.

Titan Evo Chairs: Up to $100 Off

The Secretlab Titan Evo is arguably the star of this sale, with up to $100 off select models. For the first time ever, the NanoGen Pure White and NanoGen Pure Black designs are included in the sale. Sleek, modern, and built to stand out in any room, Pure White joins an already stacked lineup of styles.

Examples on sale:

Every Titan Evo includes the features that made it one of the most awarded chairs in the world: a built-in four-way lumbar system, a magnetic memory foam headrest, swappable CloudSwap armrests, and a steel frame tough enough for years of heavy use. If your current chair groans louder than you during a boss fight, this is the upgrade you have been waiting for.

Titan Evo Lite: Up to $50 Off

The Titan Evo Lite brings the Secretlab experience to a lower price bracket, trimming a few extras but keeping the core ergonomics intact. Right now, it is up to $50 off, making it an excellent entry point for students, home offices, or anyone working with limited space and budget.

Examples on sale:

It is not the fully loaded “director’s cut” like the Titan Evo, but it is still a strong option. The chair delivers adjustable armrests, ergonomic shaping, and a sturdy build that will outlast the kind of budget chairs most of us grew up with.

Magnus Pro Standing Desks: Up to $129 Off

The Magnus Pro is not just a desk; it is a full command station. With electric sit-to-stand adjustments, memory presets, powder-coated finishes, and built-in cable management, it is the kind of upgrade that transforms how you work and play. This Labor Day, it is up to $129 off.

Examples on sale:

Signature Black – originally $888, discounted to $799

– originally $888, discounted to $799 Pastel Pink – originally $888, discounted to $799

– originally $888, discounted to $799 Ash Gray – originally $888, discounted to $799

If standing is not your style, the Magnus Metal Desk is also discounted by up to $90. Options include the Dark Knight Edition and the Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration, each bringing unique personality while retaining the premium look and cable management system that makes Magnus desks so popular.

Secretlab Skins: Up to 10% Off

Sometimes you do not need a new chair, just a new look. That is where Secretlab Skins come in, and right now they are up to 10% off. Skins slide over Titan Evo models, letting you refresh your setup in minutes with premium fabric covers.

Examples on sale:

If Hogwarts is where your heart is, we put together a full look at the [Secretlab Harry Potter Collection] earlier this year. It is worth checking out if you want your setup to feel as magical as your favorite common room.

Accessories: Up to 20% Off Pillows, Mats, and More

Secretlab’s accessories round out the sale with discounts of up to 20% off. Whether you need more comfort or just want to add some personality, these smaller add-ons go a long way in leveling up your space.

Examples on sale:

Also included are memory foam pillows like Final Fantasy XIV’s Fat Cat, ergonomic recliner add-ons, and even cleaning wipes for both SoftWeave and leather finishes. It is all about keeping your setup looking sharp and feeling comfortable day after day.

Bundle Deals: Save Up to $283

For anyone planning a full overhaul, Secretlab’s Labor Day bundles stack discounts across multiple products, saving you as much as $283.

Highlighted bundles include:

Essential Chair Bundle – includes a Titan Evo chair, armrest pads, lumbar pillow, and footrest. Save up to $80.

– includes a Titan Evo chair, armrest pads, lumbar pillow, and footrest. Save up to $80. Essential Desk Bundle – Magnus Pro desk, monitor arms, cable anchors, wrist rests, and LED strips. Save up to $139.

– Magnus Pro desk, monitor arms, cable anchors, wrist rests, and LED strips. Save up to $139. Ultimate Chair and Desk Bundle – combines a Titan Evo chair, Magnus Pro desk, pillows, armrests, mats, monitor arms, and accessories. Save up to $283.

– combines a Titan Evo chair, Magnus Pro desk, pillows, armrests, mats, monitor arms, and accessories. Save up to $283. Essential Chair and Desk Bundle – a balanced package with a Titan Evo and Magnus Pro. Save up to $219.

– a balanced package with a Titan Evo and Magnus Pro. Save up to $219. Pure White Ultimate Bundle – Titan Evo NanoGen™ Pure White chair with a matching Magnus Pro Pure White desk and accessories. Save up to $229.

– Titan Evo NanoGen™ Pure White chair with a matching Magnus Pro Pure White desk and accessories. Save up to $229. Pure White Essentials Bundle – a streamlined Pure White package with chair, desk, and cable management tools. Save up to $219.

Bundles are ideal for anyone who wants a consistent look across their entire setup. The Pure White bundles especially stand out this year, making it easier to build a clean, modern workspace with everything included.

Final Thoughts on Secretlab’s Labor Day Sale 2025

Secretlab’s Labor Day Sale is one of the best times of the year to make the jump to premium comfort. The inclusion of NanoGen Pure White and Black Titan Evo chairs and bundles in the sale is a first, and they sit alongside major discounts on Magnus desks, Skins, and accessories. Whether you are piecing together small upgrades or going all in on a full bundle, the savings are significant and the gear is built to last.

If your current setup has seen better days, this Labor Day sale is the excuse you have been waiting for. Just do not wait too long because popular colors and collaborations tend to sell out quickly.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.