Secretlab Launches a Harry Potter Marauder’s Map Desk For Back to Hogwarts Day

September 1 is Back to Hogwarts Day, and Secretlab is marking the occasion with the Harry Potter MAGNUS Pro Sit-to-Stand Metal Desk. Inspired by the Marauder’s Map, it hides details from Hogwarts Castle’s secret passages to the unforgettable phrase, “I Solemnly Swear I Am Up to No Good.” This isn’t just fandom merch, it’s a full-size gaming and work desk with sit-to-stand functionality, a sturdy all-metal build, and cable management designed to keep your setup neater than the Hogwarts library. With adjustable height controls, the desk flows seamlessly from study sessions to all-night gaming, making it the ultimate magical centerpiece and expanding Secretlab’s Harry Potter collection.

A Desk Worthy of Wizards and Gamers

The MAGNUS Pro Harry Potter Edition comes with motorized sit-to-stand adjustments, letting you switch positions with the press of a button. Its steel chassis supports dual monitors, heavy peripherals, and accessories without wobble. Secretlab’s integrated cable management tray keeps wires hidden, while the desk surface is magnetic, which means you can attach themed desk mats to customize your setup. In this edition, the Marauder’s Map print stretches across the surface like parchment, with Easter eggs etched in for fans to discover. It’s the kind of tech-meets-magic upgrade Fred and George would have sold in Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes if they were into esports.

The Secretlab Harry Potter Collection Expands

This desk joins the Secretlab TITAN Evo Harry Potter Edition gaming chair, which brings the studio’s award-winning ergonomics to Hogwarts fans. You can pick up your favorite Hogwarts House Skin, currently on discount, for the chair as well. With a cold-cure foam seat base, adjustable 4D armrests, and a magnetic memory foam head pillow, it’s engineered to support long hours at your desk. Embroidered house crests let you rep Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw, and the backrest reclines almost flat when you need a break worthy of a wizarding nap.

Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow Harry Potter Edition Dense, premium memory foam molds to the shape of your lower back.

There’s also the Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow Harry Potter Edition, available in all four house designs. Built with dense yet soft memory foam, it supports your lower back while adding a pop of house pride to your chair. Whether you’re studying charms or grinding through quests, the pillows provide comfort that feels like magic.

Who Should Buy the Harry Potter MAGNUS Pro Desk

This collection is tailor-made for fans who want their setup to reflect their love for the Wizarding World without sacrificing performance. The desk is ideal for gamers who demand pro-level stability, creators who need space for dual monitors, or readers who want to spread out a stack of books without running out of room. The TITAN Evo chair is best for long-haul workers, gamers, or students looking to upgrade their comfort, while the lumbar pillows are a smart pick for anyone who wants portable support with a fandom twist. Just imagine how cool it will be to play the best Harry Potter games, which you can get for a discount, on this setup.

The Harry Potter collection is more than themed merch. The MAGNUS Pro desk gives you ergonomic sit-to-stand control, military-grade durability, and cable management that makes every setup look tidy. The TITAN Evo chair delivers a seat that supports your posture better than Madam Pomfrey, with personalization down to your Hogwarts House. The lumbar pillows offer supportive foam designed for all-day use. It’s Secretlab’s signature quality cloaked in a design that speaks to fans, proving that practical upgrades can still carry a little magic.

Final Thoughts on the Secretlab Harry Potter Collection

Back to Hogwarts Day gets a serious upgrade thanks to Secretlab. With the new Harry Potter MAGNUS Pro Desk, the TITAN Evo chair, and the lumbar pillow collection, fans can build a setup that blends comfort, performance, and magical detail. It’s furniture fit for a wizard but built for the real world, and it ensures that every reading, studying, or gaming session feels just a little more enchanted.

