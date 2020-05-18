The Sega Genesis Mini Gets a Massive Sale
The Sega's Genesis Mini is, quite simply, the best tiny retro console on the market. In our review we called it "a little box of joy". If you have fond memories of the Sega Genesis and you're looking for something to do while stuck inside right now, it will definitely fit the bill - especially since it's on sale for $49.99. That's $30 off the list price.
At the time of writing you can get the deal here at Best Buy and here on Amazon (backordered). You might also want to check out the TurboGrafx-16 Mini, which is back up for pre-order on Amazon with a release date slated for May 22nd after a coronavirus-related delay pushed back the launch date from March.
Getting back to the Sega Genesis Mini, the complete lineup of 42 games on the console are as follows:
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- Toe Jam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
- Earthworm Jim
- Castle of Illusion
- Shinobi III
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- World of Illusion
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Streets of Rage 2
- Landstalker
- Golden Axe
- Beyond Oasis
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Phantasy Star IV
- Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
- Sonic Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Road Rash II
- Strider
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Alisia Dragoon
- Columns
- Dynamite Headdy
- Kid Chameleon
- Monster World IV
- Light Crusader
- Eternal Champions
- Darius
- Tetris
