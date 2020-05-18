The Sega Genesis Mini Gets a Massive Sale

The Sega's Genesis Mini is, quite simply, the best tiny retro console on the market. In our review we called it "a little box of joy". If you have fond memories of the Sega Genesis and you're looking for something to do while stuck inside right now, it will definitely fit the bill - especially since it's on sale for $49.99. That's $30 off the list price.

At the time of writing you can get the deal here at Best Buy and here on Amazon (backordered). You might also want to check out the TurboGrafx-16 Mini, which is back up for pre-order on Amazon with a release date slated for May 22nd after a coronavirus-related delay pushed back the launch date from March.

Getting back to the Sega Genesis Mini, the complete lineup of 42 games on the console are as follows:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Phantasy Star IV

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Road Rash II

Strider

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Kid Chameleon

Monster World IV

Light Crusader

Eternal Champions

Darius

Tetris

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.