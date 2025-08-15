Skibidi Toilet Funko Pops Are Finally In Stock Online

The existence of Skibidi Toilet Funko Pops first made the rounds around April of this year, but it seems as though they have been difficult if not impossible to find. That changed today as the three Pops in the collection (standard Skibidi Toilet, Cameraman, and the Jumbo Skibidi Toilet exclusive) are now available to order here at Walmart.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The figures are inspired by a YouTube video that was posted in 2023 and took over in 2024, having an immediate impact on the 7 year old boys in your life. Now that its popularity has grown even bigger, Funko has the Pop figures that you crave. Whether you’re on the side of the Toilets or the Camera-heads in their coming war, this Funko drop brings something for everyone. One Pop features the toilet head man (in both standard and Jumbo varieties), who I have to say has a really terrifying smile. Yeesh. The other Pop in the drop focuses on the Camera-head man, with his CCTV head and suited body.

Order Skibidi Toilet Funko Pops at Walmart Order at Walmart

Skibidi Toilet Movie?

Back in July of 2024, Variety reported that Michael Bay and former Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman were working together to bring the YouTube content to something bigger.

“We are absolutely in talks right now, both on the television side and the earliest conversations right now on the film side,” Goodman said. “But it’s not a be-all, end-all for us.”

Apparently Skibidi Toilet has the potential to become something bigger, or at least that’s what the film biz veteran Goodman thinks. Goodman, with Bay, now runs a “Tra-digital” independent studio called Invisible Narratives, and he thinks he’ll be able to build something marvelous, something “that could be the next ‘Transformers’ or could be a Marvel universe.”

“I will say that Michael and Jeffrey Beecroft, who’s his longtime production designer and a colleague of his that’s worked with him on all of his movies, have been working very closely with [Alexey Gerasimov, Skibidi Toilet’s YouTube creator] to really professionalize the kind of back engine of this, to make sure, if we ever decide to go film or television, that this is kind of lifted beyond just the resources that creators have on the internet,” said Goodman.

No new reports have been made regarding a Skibidi Toilet movie or TV show, but as more merchandise hits the shelves, that reality gets closer and closer.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest collectibles and collecting news? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!