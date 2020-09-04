Small World of Warcraft Board Game Pre-Orders are Live

Blizzard Entertainment and Days of Wonder have announced a new board game that combines the best of the Small World board game series and the World of Warcraft universe. WoW players will be familiar with the combinations of special powers and races in the game (such as Portal Mage Pandaren or Herbalist Goblins), where they will compete with one another for control of Azeroth. To achieve this goal, players will occupy legendary places and seek control of powerful artifacts, and they will have to make tough decisions about putting their over-extended race into decline in favor of a new one that's better suited for glory.

Small World of Warcraft is a standalone game designed for 2 to 5 players and can be completed in 40 to 80 minutes. In addition to the intriguing combination of elements from WoW and Small World, the artwork on this set is pretty stunning. You can take a closer look in the gallery below. When you're ready for battle, pre-orders for the game are live here on Amazon and here in the Blizzard Store for $59.99 with shipping slated for September 25th and September 17th respectively.

The game includes 6 double-sided boards, 16 Warcraft Race banners, 182 Matching Race tokens and 15 Murloc tokens, 20 Unique Special Power badges, 5 Player Summary Sheets, 12 Artifact and Legendary place markers, 10 Mountains, 9 Wisp Walls, 4 Harmony tokens, 12 Bombs, 1 Champion, 10 Forts, 2 Military Objectives, 5 Beasts, 6 Watch Towers, 110 Victory coins, 1 Custom Reinforcement die, 1 Game turn track, 1 Game turn marker, 1 rulebook and 1 Team Variant Rules sheet.

“Working alongside Blizzard has been an amazing experience. Not only did our vision for the game align quickly, but the creative work we’ve done together has been intense and extremely satisfying,” said Adrien Martinot, head of Days of Wonder. “Blizzard allowed us to dive deep into the rich Warcraft universe, and I'm eager to see this incredible cooperation come to light with the game’s release.”

