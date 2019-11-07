Sony’s Ultimate Noise-Cancelling Headphones Get a Massive Early Black Friday Deal

Amazon has dropped the price of Sony’s top-of-the-line WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones to only $228, which is 35% off and an all-time low price by a mile. Odds are they will sell out quickly, so jump on the deal right here while you can (UPDATE: It appears that Amazon brought the price back up to what Best Buy and Walmart are offering via the links below). It’s hard to imagine that these will get any cheaper for Black Friday.

In fact, the discount might have come in response to Best Buy’s offer of $279.99, which dropped today as part of their Black Friday reveal. Keep tabs on that link for a price match. Walmart might also follow suit. The official list of features of Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones are as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

DIGITAL NOISE CANCELING: Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience

VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch

QUICK ATTENTION MODE: Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation

SMART LISTENING: Adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation

TOUCH CONTROLS: Control music tracks and volume, activate your voice assistant and take phone calls

LONG BATTERY LIFE: A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all day listening

COMFORTABLE TO WEAR: Ergonomically redesigned foldable earphones for easy travel / listening comfort

IN THE BOX: Foldable headphone, carry case, charging cable and audio cable for a wired connection

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.