Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 4K Blu-ray Is Only $11 For Black Friday

It’s time to swing across the Spiderverse! The sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse is now on sale on Amazon as part of their Black Friday Deals, and it’s a big one. The 4K UHD Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Blu-ray is priced at only $10.99 here on Amazon, which is down from its original price of $49.99. This is the lowest price this Blu-ray has ever been offered for, and a huge steal fof what is arguably one of the best sequels / superhero films ever made.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re a fan of Miles Morales’ animated adventures, but haven’t grabbed either Spiderverse film to take home yet, Amazon’s Black Friday deals only continue to get better. Amazon currently has the Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition for $52.99. It comes with both films in 4K along with a whole bunch of physical extras (outlined below). You can check out more of Amazon’s Black Friday Blu-ray deals right here.

The 4K UHD Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Bluray Combo + Digital special features:

Filmmaker Commentary – Co-directors Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers are joined by co- writers/producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord.

– Co-directors Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers are joined by co- writers/producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord. Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie (15 minutes) – The origin story for this amazing film as told by the filmmakers.

(15 minutes) – The origin story for this amazing film as told by the filmmakers. Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs (6 minutes) – An overview of the many easter eggs and alternate Spider-Men that litter the film.

(6 minutes) – An overview of the many easter eggs and alternate Spider-Men that litter the film. “I’mma Do My Own Thing” Interdimensional Destiny (8 minutes) – Information on the rules of the multiverse.

(8 minutes) – Information on the rules of the multiverse. Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions (8 minutes) – Behind the scenes of the animating process when designing new dimensions.

(8 minutes) – Behind the scenes of the animating process when designing new dimensions. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast (13 minutes) – The voice cast discusses their characters, recording sessions, and screen chemistry.

(13 minutes) – The voice cast discusses their characters, recording sessions, and screen chemistry. Designing Spiders and Spots (13 minutes) – A look at the many characters in the film.

(13 minutes) – A look at the many characters in the film. Raising a Hero (9 minutes) – The family dynamics of Across the Spider-Verse.

(9 minutes) – The family dynamics of Across the Spider-Verse. Scratches, Score and the Music of the Multiverse (5 minutes) – A look into the scoring and music selection of the sequel.

(5 minutes) – A look into the scoring and music selection of the sequel. Across the Comics-Verse (8 minutes) – Adapting the Spider-Man comics for the screen.

(8 minutes) – Adapting the Spider-Man comics for the screen. Escape From Spider-Society (8 minutes) – Behind the scenes of the chaotic chase scene in Across the Spiderverse.

(8 minutes) – Behind the scenes of the chaotic chase scene in Across the Spiderverse. Miguel Calling (6 minutes) – A deleted scene in its early animatic form.

(6 minutes) – A deleted scene in its early animatic form. Lyric Videos (5 minutes) – “Annihilate” by Metro Boomin, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne and Offset, and “Calling” by Metro Boomin, Nav, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Swae Lee.

(5 minutes) – “Annihilate” by Metro Boomin, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne and Offset, and “Calling” by Metro Boomin, Nav, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Swae Lee. Sony Previews (HD)

Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition special features: