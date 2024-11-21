Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 4K Blu-ray Is Only $11 For Black Friday

It’s time to swing across the Spiderverse! The sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse is now on sale on Amazon as part of their Black Friday Deals, and it’s a big one. The 4K UHD Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Blu-ray is priced at only $10.99 here on Amazon, which is down from its original price of $49.99. This is the lowest price this Blu-ray has ever been offered for, and a huge steal fof what is arguably one of the best sequels / superhero films ever made.
If you’re a fan of Miles Morales’ animated adventures, but haven’t grabbed either Spiderverse film to take home yet, Amazon’s Black Friday deals only continue to get better. Amazon currently has the Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition for $52.99. It comes with both films in 4K along with a whole bunch of physical extras (outlined below). You can check out more of Amazon’s Black Friday Blu-ray deals right here.
The 4K UHD Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Bluray Combo + Digital special features:
- Filmmaker Commentary – Co-directors Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers are joined by co- writers/producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord.
- Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie (15 minutes) – The origin story for this amazing film as told by the filmmakers.
- Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs (6 minutes) – An overview of the many easter eggs and alternate Spider-Men that litter the film.
- “I’mma Do My Own Thing” Interdimensional Destiny (8 minutes) – Information on the rules of the multiverse.
- Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions (8 minutes) – Behind the scenes of the animating process when designing new dimensions.
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast (13 minutes) – The voice cast discusses their characters, recording sessions, and screen chemistry.
- Designing Spiders and Spots (13 minutes) – A look at the many characters in the film.
- Raising a Hero (9 minutes) – The family dynamics of Across the Spider-Verse.
- Scratches, Score and the Music of the Multiverse (5 minutes) – A look into the scoring and music selection of the sequel.
- Across the Comics-Verse (8 minutes) – Adapting the Spider-Man comics for the screen.
- Escape From Spider-Society (8 minutes) – Behind the scenes of the chaotic chase scene in Across the Spiderverse.
- Miguel Calling (6 minutes) – A deleted scene in its early animatic form.
- Lyric Videos (5 minutes) – “Annihilate” by Metro Boomin, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne and Offset, and “Calling” by Metro Boomin, Nav, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Swae Lee.
- Sony Previews (HD)
Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition special features:
- 4 Disks
- 7 inch Vinyl Record with 2 songs from across the Spider-Verse: “Calling” by Metro Boomin and “Am I Dreaming” by Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, Roisee
- Comic book art cards
- Replica of Miles Sketchbook
- 3D packaging