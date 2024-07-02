Star Trek, South Park, Yellowstone, and SpongeBob Merch Gets a Massive 4th of July Sale

Paramount Shop

What is Star Trek: Starfleet Academy about?

According to Paramount’s official synopsis:

“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

Alex Kurtzman and Landau are Star Trek: Starfleet Academy‘s co-showrunners. They also serve as executive producers alongside Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weberby.

Ahead of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5’s premiere, ComicBook asked Kurtzman about Star Trek’s future:

“I spent a lot of time that first season [of Discovery] really kind of meditating on, you know, this incredible universe that has been around for so long and how much more can be done with it, how many amazing stories there are to tell. There’s really an infinite number of stories to tell. I only want to make another Star Trek show if there’s something to say. I don’t wanna do it just to do more. I think that would be a huge disservice to Star Trek; it would be a huge disservice to the fans, and I think the fans would feel it instantaneously. They would know this is not authentic. Because if there’s one thing that Trek fans know, it’s authenticity.”

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy joins Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the upcoming Star Trek: Section 31 movie among Paramount+‘s Star Trek offerings (Star Trek: Prodigy has since moved to Netflix).