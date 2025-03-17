Star Wars The Armorer Black Series Helmet Is In Stock With a Deal

Good news, collectors! The Star Wars The Black Series The Armorer Premium Electronic Helmet, which originally debuted during Hasbro Pulse 2024 and finally arrived this month, is now in-stock at Entertainment Earth. That means it’s also 10% off if you order it here through our exclusive link, bringing the total down to $89.99 with free U.S. shipping (discount added at checkout). The prop replica helmet is detailed like The Armorer’s helmet from the live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and includes light and sound effects. Note that the helmet is also listed on Amazon for the full price of $99.99, though it is in pre-order until April 12th. Additional details can be found below along with info on some recently released Black Series exclusives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars The Black Series The Armorer Premium Electronic Helmet – Order here at Entertainment Earth and get 10% off / $99.00 $89.10: “Reimagine iconic scenes from in the Star Wars saga — and create your own — with Star Wars helmet and Lightsaber™ adult roleplay items! This helmet is detailed to look like The Armorer’s helmet from the Star Wars: The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+, and is an impressive addition to any Star Wars fan’s collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Requires 1x “AAA” battery, not included. Ages 14 and up.”

In related news, Hasbro dropped several new Star Wars Black Series exclusives at Walmart Collector Con last week, including Count Dooku, Kit Fisto, R2-D2 and a Tactical Ops Trooper from Revenge of the Sith. Pre-orders for these figures were still available via the links below at the time of writing.