Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Drops to $10 on Digital Ahead of Disney+ Release

Yesterday, Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from director J.J. Abrams will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on Star Wars Day, May 4th. However, you might want to go a step further and actually own it on digital because, at the time of writing, you can make it happen for only $9.99 in both 4K UHD and HD. UPDATE: This deal is part of a Disney Star Wars movie sale that was originally slated to drop on May 4th. It looks like they launched it early - which means that all of the Star Wars films are $9.99 right now. Currently, the best place to grab them in both HD and 4K with the discount is here at Vudu and here at Fandango Now. This deal includes the following films and sets:

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle

ORIGINAL: Indeed, the price dropped like a brick after the announcement, and you can find all of your main options for owning Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Digital and Blu-ray below - as well as details on special features. If you would rather stream it along with the rest of the Skywalker Saga on Disney+, you can sign up for a trial right here.

Digital (4K):

Digital (HD):

4K UHD Blu-ray / Blu-ray / Digital:

Blu-ray / DVD / Digital:

The official list of special features for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker home video releases are as follows:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.