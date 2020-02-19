Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Box Set is Now Available on Blu-ray

Back in December, the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K UHD Blu-ray box set was launched as a Best Buy exclusive in the US, packing in all 9 films and a kitchen sink of special features across 27 discs. It also includes special packaging that’s adorned with Ralph McQuarrie concept art. Later, we learned that a standard Blu-ray version of the box set was available in the UK. If you were wondering when it would make it across the pond, that question has been answered.

The Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Complete, Region Free Blu-ray Box Set is up for pre-order here at Walmart for $129.99 with a release date slated for April 13th (arrives on the 21st). The set will include 18 discs covering the movies and bonus features for each film in the saga: Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode II: Attack of The Clones, Episode III: Revenge of The Sith, Episode IV: A New Hope, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Episode VI: Return of The Jedi, Episode VII: The Force Awakens, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, and Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Thanks to the Amazon UK listing, we also have a peek inside the Blu-ray set packaging. As you can see from the image above, this includes the disc art and what appears to be the same letter from Mark Hamill that will be included in the 4K box set.

Again, there is no mention of the inclusion of the original theatrical versions of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. This isn’t surprising, but disappointing nonetheless. It might be time to give up on that dream.

Note that Disney and Lucasfilm revealed that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive on Blu-ray starting on March 31st. We expect that Best Buy’s The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray box set will drop on the same date. The standard Blu-ray set which, as we noted earlier, arrives in April. Keep in mind that you can currently stream the Skywalker Saga films on Disney+, and we expect to see The Rise of Skywalker added to the lineup at some point this summer.

