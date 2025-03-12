Stephen King’s Crystal Ball Character Coming To The G.I. Joe Classified Series

Hasbro is digging deep into the ’80s with this figure of Richard “Crystal Ball” King – Cobra’s Rasputin-like mystic with the power to manipulate minds. G.I. Joe fan or not, you have to admit that this G.I. Joe Classified figure looks awesome, and it comes with an interesting backstory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The character of Richard “Crystal Ball ” King was developed because Stephen King’s son Owen was a huge G.I. Joe fan and wanted a magician on the team. Stephen King himself created the character with input from Owen. What’s more, Crystal Ball is said to be a seventh son of a seventh son, which just happens to be the title of an Iron Maiden album that came out in 1988 – right around the time that the character was created. Finally, you may have noticed the Vincent Price-like visage on the character. It’s no coincidence.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly back in 2017 for their collaboration on the book Sleeping Beauties, Stephen and Owen King confirmed the G.I. Joe story, noting the following about the development of the Crystal Ball character:

“It’s true,” Owen says, sounding a little bit chagrined, and handing the credit (or blame) off to his dad. “I think that he’s much better suited to explain because, I think my contribution to the creative element was more limited to being like, ‘Yeah, Dad, that sounds awesome.’”

“Oh, I mean that is such bulls—,” Stephen King replies. “It was his idea! He had all the G.I. Joes and we watched it on TV, and we read the comic books.”

Owen went on to explain his reluctance to talk about the character because he thought “G.I. Joe people don’t really like him”, and that may have been true at the time. However, this new version is one of the coolest figures we’ve seen in the G.I. Joe Classified lineup to date. If you agree, read on to find out how to get one for yourself.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #159, Richard “Crystal Ball” King / $24.82 – Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively here at Walmart: “New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Richard “Crystal Ball” King comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Richard “Crystal Ball” King figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including an alternate hand, D.I.R.E. (Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy) Tech-projected monster mask, lenticular hypno-shield with attachable fear manifestation, spectrally-charged sword, crystal ball with ghostly tendrils, and a weapon accessory.” You can check out the entire lineup for Walmart Collector con right here.

The significance of this Crystal Ball figure might be flying under the radar a bit, but given that it’s an exclusive for Walmart Collector Con, we expect that it will sell out quickly. If you want one, make sure to be ready ahead of the launch time on March 13th.