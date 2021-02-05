Stonks Vinyl Figure To The Moon

Thanks to the recent GameStop / Reddit short squeeze fiasco, there has never been a better time to invest in stonks. In fact, this vinyl figure of Meme Man predicts that stonks will always be up 69%. This, my friends, is the hottest of stonks tips - a sure thing if there ever was one.

Investing in the Stonks meme collection figure is easy. You can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99 (you won't be charged until it ships). Once you receive it in March, you can put it on your desk and sit back while the profits roll in.

Indeed, you can trust the highly accurate predictions of Stonks Guy. No matter how much money you lose in Dogecoin, you can sleep soundly knowing that your Stonks figure investment is always bringing in that 69%. In fact, there are people listing this figure on eBay right now for over $70. Stonks! If it sells out the prices will go even higher. Stonks to the moon!

Here's another hot tip for you - additional releases in the meme collection series of vinyl figures are also available here at Entertainment Earth. The lineup includes classics like NyanCat, Doge, Swole Doge, Keyboard Cat, and more.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.