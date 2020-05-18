Studio Ghibli Howl's Moving Castle and Ponyo SteelBook Blu-rays are Available Now With Huge Discounts

Studio Ghibli, GKIDS and Shout Factory have released new Limited Edition SteelBook Blu-rays for director Hayao Miyazaki's classic animated films Ponyo and Howl's Moving Castle. Both Blu-rays emerged from pre-order last week and are now available with discounts as high as 33%. Details regarding special features and bonuses for both films can be found below along with Amazon links to the deals.

Howl's Moving Castle - See on Amazon for $17.99 (33% off): "Sophie, a quiet girl working in a hat shop, finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl. The vain and vengeful Witch of the Waste, jealous of their friendship, puts a curse on Sophie and turns her into a 90-year-old woman. On a quest to break the spell, Sophie climbs aboard Howl's magnificent moving castle and into a new life of wonder and adventure. But as the true power of Howl's wizardry is revealed, Sophie finds herself fighting to protect them both from a dangerous war of sorcery that threatens their world. Featuring the voices of Jean Simmons, Christian Bale, Lauren Bacall, Blythe Danner, Emily Mortimer, Josh Hutcherson and Billy Crystal."

Includes Full Color [4-, 6-, 8-] Page Booklet

Original Japanese Storyboards

Original Japanese TV Spots and Trailers

Behind The Microphone

Ponyo - See on Amazon for $19.99 (26% off): "When Sosuke, a young boy who lives on a clifftop overlooking the sea, rescues a stranded goldfish named Ponyo, he discovers more than he bargained for. Ponyo is a curious, energetic young creature who yearns to be human, but even as she causes chaos around the house, her father, a powerful sorcerer, schemes to return Ponyo to the sea. Loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairy tale The Little Mermaid, Miyazaki's breathtaking, imaginative world is brought to life with an all-star cast, featuring the voices of Cate Blanchett, Noah Cyrus, Matt Damon, Tina Fey, Frankie Jonas, Cloris Leachman, Liam Neeson, Lily Tomlin, and Betty White."

Includes Full Color [4-, 6-, 8-] Page Booklet

The World of Ghibli

Enter the Lands

Behind the Studio

Meet Ponyo

Storyboard Presentation of the Movie

Note that the next two films in the Studio Ghibli SteelBook series are Kiki's Delivery Service and Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind. All of the details regarding those releases can be found here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.