LEGO Ideas 3036-Piece Treehouse Set Gets a Huge Discount

The LEGO Ideas 21318 Treehouse is one of the best sets that has ever come out of the Ideas program. It's certainly one of the most ambitious, standing over 14-inches tall with 3036 pieces and 185 botanical elements made with plant-based polyethylene plastic derived from sustainably sourced sugarcane. This includes the treetop canopy, which features interchangeable sets of green leaves for the summer and yellow and brown leaves for the fall.

If you've had your eye on the LEGO treehouse set, now would be the time to grab it. It's on sale here at Walmart and here on Amazon for $175, which is 30% off the current list price.

The use of sustainable elements is only one reason why this set so fantastic. The treehouse theme will undoubtedly evoke childhood memories of secret hideouts, clubs, and forts. Or, if you're like me, help to fill that treehouse-free childhood void. It's exactly the kind of whimsical theme that makes for a great LEGO set.

Features Include: