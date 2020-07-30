Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Mario LEGO Sets Are About to Launch: Here's How to Get Them

Simply put, LEGO's collaboration with Nintendo is one of the biggest LEGO launches in history. The Super Mario LEGO lineup will include a whopping 16 individual sets and 10 blind bag characters in total. The 71374 Nintendo Entertainment System Set is a 2646-piece model of the original NES console complete with a retro TV. Since the interactive features on the NES set can be activated using the Mario figure from the Super Mario Starter Course, you'll want to have both. Here's how to make it happen...

The Super Mario and NES LEGO sets will officially launch this Saturday, August 1st - most likely at 12am EST (9pm PST July 31st). It's an ambitious plan that will undoubtedly result in mayhem. Getting your hands on the NES set will be the major problem as it will launch as an exclusive right here on the LEGO website for $229.99. Fans and bots will assault that page at launch (and don't be surprised if it collapses under the weight) - but don't worry too much if it sells out before you get a chance to grab one. The LEGO NES set will be available from other retailers at some point in 2021. It will also be available here on eBay if you're willing to pay the premium.

As for the Super Mario LEGO sets, they are designed like real-world interactive game levels with a LEGO Mario figure that features an LCD screen and speaker, virtual coin collecting, and a companion app for iOS and Android. Fortunately, getting your hands on them won't be nearly as difficult as the NES set - for the Starter Course at least. Pre-orders are live at this very moment via the retailers below with shipping slated for August 1st:

If you want to order any of the expansion sets at launch, it looks as though you'll have to get them directly from LEGO. Again, they should be available at other retailers in the near future, so don't panic if they sell out quickly. A full breakdown of the LEGO Super Mario lineup is available below complete with prices. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images and videos highlighting all of the releases.

71360 - LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (59,99 USD/EUR)

Expansions:

71362 – LEGO Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR)

71363 – LEGO Super Mario Desert Pokey Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

71364 – LEGO Super Mario Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

71365 – LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

71366 – LEGO Super Mario Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

71367 – LEGO Super Mario Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set (29,99 USD EUR)

71368 – LEGO Super Mario Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set (69,99 USD/EUR)

71369 – LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (99,99 USD/EUR)

71376 - LEGO Super Mario Thwomp Drop Expansion Set (39,99 USD/EUR - available only with select retailers)

71377 - LEGO Super Mario King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR- available only with select retailers)

Power Up Packs:

71370 - LEGO Super Mario Fire Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71371 - LEGO Super Mario Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71372 - LEGO Super Mario Cat Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71373 - LEGO Super Mario Builder Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

Blind Bag Characters (Paragoomba, Fuzzy, Spiny, Buzzy Beetle, Bullet Bill, Bob-omb, Eep Cheep, Blooper, Urchin, and Peepa):

71361 – LEGO Super Mario Character Packs (4,99 USD/3,99 EUR)

