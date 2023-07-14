Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Ultimate Raphael and Karai Figures Unveiled

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

At Toy Fair last year, NECA unveiled the first figures in their wave of Ultimates figures based on the 2020 miniseries Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin from TMNT creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Now they're expanding the lineup with 7-inch scale figures of Raphael and Karai complete with loads of detail and accessories. Details and pre-order links can be found below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin Ultimate Raphael Action Figure ($36.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes 2x interchangeable head sculpts, interchangeable hands, sais, arrow, and throwing knife. Packaging includes a custom illustration by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop.

"The foundation and evolution of the story that would become The Last Ronin took 30 years to naturally and organically arrive at the proper place to be told. That time is now," Eastman said when the series was first announced. "Buckle up, TMNT fans — it's going to be one hell of a ride."

"As much as The Last Ronin is a love letter to past TMNT iterations — from Mirage to IDW, and everything in between — it's also a love letter to the millions of folks who continue to cherish this ageless property in all its diverse forms and renditions," Tom Waltz, who partnered with Eastman on the story and script, said at the time. "At its core, TMNT is always about family first… both in the fictional stories being told and the real-life engagement between the creators and the amazing fans who support them. The Last Ronin is no exception."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin takes place in a future New York City far different from the one we know today, where a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. An epic five-part miniseries, The Last Ronin is based on an unpublished 1987 story concept by Eastman and Laird, with script by Waltz, layouts by Eastman, pencils and inks by Esau and Isaac Escorza, colors by Luis Antonio Delgado, letters by Shawn Lee, and edits by Bobby Curnow. You can grab the series in hardcover here on Amazon. While you're at it, make sure to check out the action figure lineup for the upcoming animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.