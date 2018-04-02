The April Fools’ Day Tentacuddle Sea Monster Blanket Was No Joke

Once again, ThinkGeek‘s lineup of phony products was the only reason to get anywhere near the Internet on April Fools’ Day. People are still duped by these products every year but, inevitably, one or more of these seemingly fanciful creations will actually become a real product. Such is the case with the Tentacuddle Blanket, which was one of last year’s April Fools’ Day releases.

Indeed, you can be as cozy as a kraken with the Tentacuddle Blanket! It includes five tentacles “each with an opening near the end to put thumb, hand, or foot through”. In other words, you can kind of get lost (and possibly trapped) in this monster blanket. Don’t be surprised if you put it in your closet and your other clothes start to go missing. You’re wardrobe is now the property of one Davy Jones, who keeps them tucked away in his Locker. If you’re willing to take the risk, you can grab one of the blankets right here while supplies last. The complete list of details for the Tentacuddle Blanket can be found below.

• ThinkGeek Tentacuddle Blanket

• A ThinkGeek creation

• An April Fool’s product made real!

• Keeps you warm and makes you look like a sea creature

• Perfect for streaming marathons on the couch or curling up with a good book

• 5 tentacles, each with an opening near the end to put thumb, hand, or foot through

• Each tentacle is 2 ft. long with 3 suckers

• Tentacles (or arms, depending on your chosen species) do not assist in locomotion

• Capacity: One humanoid

• Materials: 100% acrylic

• Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle. Tumble dry low.

• Imported

• Dimensions: Body is 40″ wide at base (not including tentacles) x 40″ tall (not including tentacles)

• It’s a conical sort of shape, so the width increases as you move down the blanket

Now the question becomes, which one of ThinkGeek’s April Fools’ Day 2018 products will be made available to purchase next year? Check out the list and take your best guess / share your fondest wish in the comments below. I’m thinking that the Star Trek Klingon Alphabet Fridge Magnets are the biggest lock, though several of the products would be feasible.

