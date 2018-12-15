The Newest iPad is Back to its Black Friday Price

Spending $799 or more on an iPad Pro isn’t necessary for most people. Unless you’re seriously thinking about using an iPad as a laptop replacement, the additional features on the Pro (slightly better screen, faster processor, better speakers and cameras, smart keyboard) aren’t worth the extra money. If you want a top notch tablet that does all of the things tablets are supposed to be good at, the 9.7-inch iPad will do those things and then some. It even has support for the Apple Pencil this time around.

That having been said, the standard $329 list price on the 32GB model is pretty attractive to begin with. However, Walmart has dropped the price to only $249 in Gold, Silver, and Space Grey colors with free shipping (arrives before Christmas). That matches the best price that we saw around Black Friday. Grab it here while the sale (supplies) last (just select the color of your choice). The 128GB model is also on sale for $329 (23% off).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description and spec list reads:

The new 9.7-inch iPad features the powerful A10 Fusion chip so you can easily multitask and use the latest apps including augmented reality experiences.1 With iOS 11, iPad is more powerful, personal, and intelligent, so you can do more than ever. And with more advanced cameras, a better display, Touch ID, support for Apple Pencil,2 and over a million apps available on the App Store, there’s never been a better time to upgrade to a new iPad.

Apple iPad Wi-Fi 32GB / 128GB – (6th generation):

9.7-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Multi-Touch display with IPS Technology

A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture

Embedded M10 coprocessor

1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

8MP iSight camera

Touch ID

Apple Pay

iOS 11

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.