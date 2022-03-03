The Batman Exclusive Merchandise: Become Vengeance With Replica Cowl and Batarang

The Batman brings vengeance exclusively to theaters tonight, and DC fans can bring home full-size replica collectibles and more merchandise inspired by the movie. A new collection of The Batman items exclusive to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood’s store features a full-size replica of the Batman cowl and Batarang chest emblem worn by Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, gear featuring Zoe Kravitz’s feline femme fatale Catwoman, and exclusive The Batman hoodies, T-shirts, hats, and more. See the all-new merchandise in the gallery below and see The Batman in theaters starting March 4.

Now available from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour experience in Los Angeles, The Batman replica cowl ($425) and replica Batarang ($525) are only available at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood’s Studio Store and its official website. The full-size replica cowl is 17 x 12 inches and is displayed in an acrylic exhibit case complete with stand that is 20 x 10 ½ x 13 ½ inches.

The collectible metal-plated Batarang, fashioned after the dark industrial style of The Batman, comes displayed with a logo plaque inside a clear acrylic display case that is 5 ½ x 1 x 15 ¾ inches. Also available is a Batmobile 3D puzzle ($4.95) that connects to form a 5 x 1 ½ x 2 ¼-inch model of the muscle car featured in a thrilling chase sequence with Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

More merchandise and apparel exclusive to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood’s Studio Store includes The Batman branded armor hats and movie logo hats ($24.95 each), a hoodie ($59.95) with the caped crusader posed for action, a Catwoman crop top ($28.95) and red Batman silhouette tee ($24.95), and a collectible pin set ($18.95) inspired by the imagery of The Batman.

See the Warner Bros. Studio Tour’s exclusive Batman collection in the gallery below, and more gear on ComicBook. Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, and Colin Farrell, The Batman is playing exclusively in movie theaters Thursday.

The Batman Replica Cowl

The Batman Replica Batarang

The Batman Hoodie

Catwoman Crop Top

The Batman Red Silhouette Tee

The Batman Movie Logo Hat

The Batman Batmobile 3D Puzzle