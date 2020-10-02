Funko's Final Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Pop Figure is Live

Funko's Battle at Echo Base series celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back with a six Pop figure collection that features combinable bases that come together to form a 12-inch display. The first Pop figure in the series launched in March, and today it concludes with the Deluxe Darth Vader and Snowtrooper Pop figure pictured above.

As with the previous five figures in the Battle at Echo Base series, the Darth Vader and Snowtrooper Pop figure is an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $24.99 with shipping slated for December 20th. Links to the rest of the series can be found below.

The conclusion of the Battle at Echo Base Pop figure series comes just days after Funko and Marvel completed a similar Avengers Assemble series. When the six figures are collected, they can be combined into a display that captures the iconic moment from the original Avengers movie when the team assembles for the first time.

Again, the Avengers Assemble Funko Pop series are all Amazon exclusives. Pre-order links for the six figures can be found below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.