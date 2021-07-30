The Best LEGO Sets To Get From The Massive August 2021 Lineup

Fire up your credit cards because LEGO ready for another massive August launch event with around 100 new sets expected to drop at 9pm PT/12am ET on July 31st / August 1st. Naturally, the lineup will include new sets from Star Wars, Super Mario, Marvel, and more. It's all pretty overwhelming, but everything you need to know about the LEGO drop can be found right here.

If you want to dive right in, you can find all of the upcoming LEGO set releases right here in the "Coming Soon" section at LEGO.com. After the launch, they will probably shift to the "Available Now" section. While you're at it, make sure to check out LEGO's offers after the launch to discover what free gifts they have on tap for the event. We also expect some of the sets to be available here on Amazon, here at Walmart, and here at Entertainment Earth. A breakdown of our favorite sets from the lineup can be found below broken down by category.

Star Wars LEGO Sets:

Super Mario LEGO Sets:

Marvel LEGO Sets:

LEGO Ideas and Miscellaneous:

The LEGO sets listed above are only a fraction of what will be available on August 1st, so make sure to check out what's new at LEGO.com after the launch to find all of the hidden gems.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.