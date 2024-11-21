The Bourne Complete 4K Steelbook Collection Is Back And On Sale

Ah, Jason Bourne, one of the blockbuster-level action stars that we loved to go on thrilling adventures with in the early 2000s. While our love for the character and for the franchise has continued to grow, these days it would be hard to find the fomer Best Buy exclusive 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook 4K Ultra HD copy of the The Bourne Complete Collection. Luckily for us, GRUV, Universal’s relatively new physical media site, has the Steelbook version in stock and up for sale as part of their Black Friday event, priced at only $34.99 with free shipping (try the code SIGNUP20 for an additional 20% discount on a single item).
If you can live without the Steelbook case, note that Amazon currently has the standard 4K collection on sale for Black Friday priced at $29.99. When the deals are good, they fly by, so this discount probably won’t last long. The 6-disk collection contains all 5 Bourne movies as well as many, many special features, which are outlined below.
The Bourne Complete Collection (20th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook 4K Ultra HD + Digital) / $34.99
GRUV’s Black Friday Sale is loaded with nicely priced steelbooks, 4K UHD Blu-rays, and standard blurays. The Batman Returns Steelbook is currently going for 16.99, the Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection Blu-ray Steelbook is up for 29.99 (only a few dollars more than it’s DVD counterpart). Indeed, the GRUV sale is kind of like candy store for movie fans right now. You can find additional Steelbook Blu-ray deals right here. The complete collection of current Black Friday offers can be found here.
As for the details on that 20th Anniversary Limited Edition The Bourne Complete Collection 4K Ultra HD Steelbook, you can find ‘em below.
Contains all 5 Bourne movies:
- The Bourne Identity (2002)
- The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
- The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
- The Bourne Legacy (2012)
- Jason Bourne (2016)
Bonus Disk with Legacy Special Features:
- The Bourne Identity Alternate Opening & Alternate Ending
- The Bourne Identity Deleted Scenes
- The Ludlum Identity
- The Ludlum Supremacy
- The Ludlum Ultimatum
- Extended Farmhouse Scene
- The Birth of The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Mastermind: Robert Ludlum
- Access Granted: An Interview with Co-Writer Tony Gilroy
- From Identity to Supremacy: Jason & Marie
- The Bourne Diagnosis
- Cloak and Dagger: Covert Ops
- Inside a Fight Sequence
- Moby “Extreme Ways” Music Video
- The Speed of Sound
- The Bourne Supremacy Deleted Scenes
- Matching Identities: Casting
- Keeping It Real
- Blowing Things Up
- On the Move with Jason Bourne
- Bourne to be Wild: Fight Training
- Crash Cam: Racing Through the Streets of Moscow
- The Go-Mobile Revs Up the Action
- Anatomy of a Scene: The Explosive Bridge Chase Scene
- Scoring with John Powell
- The Bourne Mastermind Part 2
- The Bourne Diagnosis Part 2
- The Bourne Ultimatum Deleted Scenes
- Man on the Move: Jason Bourne
- Rooftop Pursuit
- Planning the Punches
- Driving School
- New York Chase
- Big City Action
- Blowing Up Bourne
- The Evolution of Nicky
- Creating Bourne’s Signature Look
- Desh’s Journey Through Morocco
- Drawing Bourne’s Train Escape
- A Second Life: The Music of Moby
- Moby “Extreme Ways (Bourne’s Ultimatum)” Music Video
- The Bourne Legacy Deleted Scenes
- Re-Bourne
- Enter Aaron Cross
- Crossing Continents: Legacy on Location
- Man vs. Wolf
- Wolf Sequence Test
- Moving Targets: Aaron and Marta
- Capturing Chaos: The Motorbike Chase
- Bone-Crunching Fights
- The Bourne Challenge
- Inside the Crisis Suite
- Music to the Extreme: The Sounds of Moby
- Bringing Back Bourne
- Bourne to Fight
- The Athens Escape
- Las Vegas Showdown
- On Foreign Soil: The Athens Riot
- Bourne in the U.K.
- The End of a Journey
- The Bourne Style
- Inside the Hub