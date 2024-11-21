The Bourne Complete 4K Steelbook Collection Is Back And On Sale

Ah, Jason Bourne, one of the blockbuster-level action stars that we loved to go on thrilling adventures with in the early 2000s. While our love for the character and for the franchise has continued to grow, these days it would be hard to find the fomer Best Buy exclusive 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook 4K Ultra HD copy of the The Bourne Complete Collection. Luckily for us, GRUV, Universal’s relatively new physical media site, has the Steelbook version in stock and up for sale as part of their Black Friday event, priced at only $34.99 with free shipping (try the code SIGNUP20 for an additional 20% discount on a single item).

If you can live without the Steelbook case, note that Amazon currently has the standard 4K collection on sale for Black Friday priced at $29.99. When the deals are good, they fly by, so this discount probably won’t last long. The 6-disk collection contains all 5 Bourne movies as well as many, many special features, which are outlined below.

The Bourne Complete Collection (20th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook 4K Ultra HD + Digital) / $34.99 ORDER AT GRUV

GRUV’s Black Friday Sale is loaded with nicely priced steelbooks, 4K UHD Blu-rays, and standard blurays. The Batman Returns Steelbook is currently going for 16.99, the Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection Blu-ray Steelbook is up for 29.99 (only a few dollars more than it’s DVD counterpart). Indeed, the GRUV sale is kind of like candy store for movie fans right now. You can find additional Steelbook Blu-ray deals right here. The complete collection of current Black Friday offers can be found here.

As for the details on that 20th Anniversary Limited Edition The Bourne Complete Collection 4K Ultra HD Steelbook, you can find ‘em below.

Contains all 5 Bourne movies:

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

Jason Bourne (2016)

