The Good Mummy Movies Get Pop Figures at Funko Fair

Funko made Pop figures based on the 2017 Tom Cruise The Mummy reboot that flopped at the box office, but not the 1999 Mummy movie starring Brendan Fraser that everyone loves. That massive oversight was finally corrected today at Funko Fair.

The Mummy (the good version) Pop figure wave includes Rick O'Connnel (Brendan Fraser), Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz), and Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo). Pre-orders for the figures are live here at Entertainment Earth, and should arrive here at Walmart and here on Amazon before the day is out.

In The Mummy, Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell who, along with a librarian (Rachel Weisz's Evelyn Carnahan) and her brother accidentally awaken cursed high priest Imhotep. The original 1999 film spawned two sequels - The Mummy Returns in 2001 and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008.

While it's been a while since the days of the Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz led Mummy movies, the Tom Cruise flick made in 2017 was supposed to kick off the "Dark Universe." The movie ended up being a flop, effectively ending the Dark Universe before it ever really began. The lost franchise was intended to revive Universal Studios' slate of classic monsters ranging from Dracula to Frankenstein's monster and was set to feature Javier Bardem, Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, and Russell Crowe in addition to Cruise. While Universal did recently revive The Invisible Man to much success, it was in no way related to the film that was previously meant to star Depp. Originally, there was a lot of hype surrounding the launch of Dark Universe, but it just wasn't meant to be.

The Mummy Funko Pops are part of the Day 5 movie-themed festivities at Funko Fair 2021. You can keep tabs on all of the new Funko Fair releases via our master list.

