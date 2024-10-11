The Little Witcher Children’s Book Is All About Fatherhood and Monster-Slaying

The Little Witcher BY CD Projekt red and Giada Carboni

Geralt of Rivia is used to fighting monsters and other baddies, but in this new story, his next adventure is… fatherhood! In this new collection of comics, The Little Witcher features Geralt as the best monster-slaying dad you could ever ask for. The book is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $16, and will arrive on May 13, 2025.

In this whimsical adventure, Geralt works to raise Ciri to be the best little witcher she can be. With help from other characters in The Witcher universe like Yennefer and uncle Vesemir, Geralt and Ciri tackle challenges like making sure to brush their teeth at night and to stay away from farting monsters. “These adorable tales of a non-traditional family will make you laugh, make you sigh, and make you realize that raising a Little Witcher is not that different from raising any other kid.”

The Little Witcher is perfect for children that are interested in fantasy and adventure – introducing monsters and fantastical elements without diving into the darker themes of the original books, video games, or tv series. While Geralt might be dealing with political movements and moral dilemmas in the OG universe, here in The Little Witcher, he’s just trying to be a good dad.

Again, you can pre-order The Little Witcher here on Amazon, and you won’t be charged for it until it ships.

What’s Next for The Witcher?

Netflix announced back in 2021 that it would be bringing us a new animated movie in The Witcher universe, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Not much is known about the new film, but Netflix recently gave us a sneak peek to get excited about. Directed by Kang Hei Chul, this film is headed up by Studio Mir, who oversaw hits like Avatar: The Last Airbender. The South Korean studio produced The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep with Platige Image and Hivemind. Slated for a February 2025 release, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will expand upon the The Witcher-world that Netflix has been building.



Other than that, we currently await the fourth season of Netflix’s live-action The Witcher. Liam Hemsworth, the star who took over for Henry Cavill after his departure, recently said that they’d be filming season 4 and season 5 consecutively, meaning the series will wrap filming definitively in October 2025. Netflix had previously said that season 5 would be the final season of the mainline series, so with that in mind, we nervously await the next addition.