The Witcher's Liam Hemsworth Reveals When Season 5 will Start filming

Filming is currently underway for The Witcher's much anticipated fourth season, and while we still have a bit of a wait to see it hit Netflix, season 5 shouldn't take nearly as long to hit the screen. That's because season 5 will be shot soon after season 4 wraps, and now we know exactly how soon filming will start for season 5 thanks to a new interview with Liam Hemsworth. On Live with Kelly and Mark, Hemsworth revealed that the show would be taking a four-month break after season 4 is done filming, and since it wraps in October, that would put season 5's start in March of 2025 (via What's On Netflix).

The Road to Season 5

Now that could change, and it also depends on if the show does indeed wrap up filming in October of 2024. Hemsworth then said that after they return they will film season 5 over the course of eight months, which would put the team wrapping up filming for the series overall in October of 2025.



As we previously learned earlier this year, season 5 will be the final season of The Witcher's main series, and season 4 will introduce Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt. Hemsworth is stepping in for Henry Cavill, who played Geralt over the course of the first three seasons. From set photos, it seems that the approach to the casting change will be to re-film memorable scenes with Hemsworth and proceed as if he's always been Geralt. We'll just have to wait and see how it all plays out when season 4 finally hits.

Stepping Into the Role

Netflix has shown the first look at Hemsworth in the Geralt costume, and during season 3 ComicBook had the chance to speak with Witcher stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey about Hemsworth joining the series. "Excited. Yeah, can't wait to have Liam on board. Well, he is, but to meet him and have him as Geralt," Chalotra said. "It's going to be bizarre, and I feel like I'm definitely going to feel that loss. I think we all will. Henry's been incredible and carried the show, so definitely going to feel that, but very, very excited for what's to come. There's so much story to tell."



"Yeah, very excited, and we'll all miss Henry greatly," Batey said. "And as you say, behind the scenes, he's always just been very, very supportive and funny, good-natured professional who was always the first to laugh on those bad days and to crack jokes, and that presence is cemented in the DNA of the show."

The Witcher Seasons 1 through 3 are now available on Netflix. Season 4 and Season 5 currently have no official release dates, but if everything stays the same regarding filming dates, season 4 will likely hit in 2025, while season 5 will hit in 2026. Season 3 was presented in two chapters, and this could end up being the case for the final two seasons as well.



