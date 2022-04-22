The Lord of the Rings Gandalf the White Funko Pop Exclusive Pre-Orders Begin Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today is Earth Day 2022, and BoxLunch celebrating with the release of their exclusive, The Lord of the Rings Gandalf the White Funko Pop. This glow-in-the-dark LOTR figure will be available to pre-order here at BoxLunch beginning at 10am PST / 1pm EST today, April 22nd. The link will be inactive until that time.

This awesome LOTR Funko Pop features Gandalf the White in battle with his staff and sword. We expect a quick sell out on this one, so jump on it while you have the chance. If it sells out and you don't want to wait around for a restock, you'll be able to find it here on eBay. You can take a closer look at the Pop figure in the Instagram post below.

On a related note, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to arrive on Amazon Prime video on on September 2nd. the series is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

The series features an ensemble cast. In full, it includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

