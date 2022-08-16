The Lord of the Rings Mechanical Keyboards Launch From The Drop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the launch of The Lord of the Rings Elvish and Dwarvish keycap sets last year, Drop is launching two full-fledged, officially licensed Middle-Earth mechanical keyboards. You can choose between a green Elvish design and a gray Dwarvish design, both of which are available to order here at the Drop for $169.99.

The Lord of the Rings keyboards feature Latin characters alongside J.R.R. Tolkien's Elvish and Dwarvish languages. Some of the keys even feature illustrations of elements like the Two Trees of Valinor and the Doors of Durin. No big The Lord of the Rings logos here – these keyboards simply look great. Additional details can be found below.

The LOTR Dwarvish Keyboard: "Forged with steadfast durability and finished with a faithfully translated script, our officially-licensed MT3 The Lord of the Rings Dwarvish Keycap Set truly approached the storied Dwarven standard of quality. Now, emerging from our own halls of stone is a board to match. It's the new Drop + The Lord of the Rings Dwarvish Keyboard, and it's the desktop foundation every fan has been waiting for. Made with rock-solid build quality and an aesthetic tuned to our MT3 Dwarvish keycaps, this powerful pre-built features a dark gray aluminum case with custom artwork by OSHETART depicting the Doors of Durin. Inside, it's equipped with our Holy Panda X Switches and Phantom Stabilizers to deliver tactile typing so impressive, you'd think it was made by Dwarves themselves. Capping off the typing are keycaps from the Training Dwarvish Base Kit, which features Cirth legends with Khuzdul phrases-plus Latin alpha sublegends and side-printed Latin modifier legends. We've also added novelties and a few selections from Durin's Forge Kit to create the ultimate Dwarven build. And they call it a keyboard. A keyboard!"

The LOTR Elvish keyboard: "Adorned with faithfully translated legends and crafted with exceptional quality, our officially licensed MT3 The Lord of the Rings Elvish Keycap Set found a home on countless keyboards across our community. But like the Elves of Middle-earth, this set's true home exists on hallowed ground. You won't have to cross the ocean to find it-it's here, on the new Drop + The Lord of the Rings Elvish Keyboard. Tailor-made to house our MT3 Elvish keycaps, this elegant pre-built features a matching green aluminum case with custom artwork by OSHETART depicting the Two Trees of Valinor. Inside, it's equipped with our Holy Panda X Switches and Phantom Stabilizers to deliver a tactile typing experience worthy of the Elven title. Completing that experience are keycaps from the Training Elvish Base Kit, which features Tengwar legends with Sindarin phrases-plus Latin alpha sublegends and side-printed Latin modifier legends. We've also added novelties and a few selections from the Autumn in Rivendell Kit to create the ultimate Elven sanctuary. The time of the Elves is not yet over."

You can check out more of Drop's LOTR lineup right here. In addition to the keyboards and keycaps, you'll also find a Smaug wrist rest. Needless to say, the timing of the LOTR keyboards to the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series on Amazon is no coincidence. They'll be a fun way to navigate to your Amazon Prime Video account when the series drops on September 1st.