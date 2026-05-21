The Best Mandalorian & Grogu Funko Pops to Buy Before the Movie Hits Theaters

With The Mandalorian and Grogu hitting theaters on May 22, there’s never been a better time to stock up on Din Djarin and his little green charge. Funko has been building one of the deepest Mandalorian lineups in the Pop! catalog, and between Funko’s own storefront, Entertainment Earth, and Amazon, there’s something for every kind of collector.

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Whether you’re after a flocked retailer exclusive or a more wallet-friendly Bitty Pop!, here’s everything worth adding to cart right now (and bring along to the theater on the 22nd).

From Funko

Funko’s own site is the place to go for the movie-era figures and a few options you won’t find anywhere else. The full Mandalorian and Grogu lineup launched alongside the film’s promotional push, and Funko is also offering a bundle deal that includes several figures at a discount.

The flocked Grogu with Snack is the standout here. It’s a retail exclusive with Funko’s new Octane5 authentication packaging, which uses micro-optic sticker technology to verify its authenticity. This is a welcome addition for serious collectors who’ve dealt with counterfeits in the past.

The bundle is also worth serious consideration if you’re starting fresh or filling gaps. The savings aren’t massive, but getting the core lineup in one shot alone beats hunting down individual figures.

From Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth is the go-to for collectors who care about packaging condition. Every order ships with their Mint Condition Guarantee, and they offer hassle-free 90-day returns, which is a big deal if you’re buying figures you plan to keep boxed. Their Mandalorian selection covers both current stock and a pair of upcoming pre-orders worth putting on your radar now.

In Stock:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian with Pistol Funko Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Pack| $14.99 — Just 1 Left at the time of this writing!

Pre-Order:

A few notes: the Bitty Pop! 4-Pack is nearly gone, so don’t sleep on it if miniatures are your thing. The set includes the Mandalorian with Pistol, Kuiil, an Offworld Jawa, and a mystery chase figure, which could be any of four possible variants. The 10-Inch Chrome figure (#380) is a real shelf piece, pairing a large-scale Mando with a small Grogu at his side, and the chrome finish makes it genuinely distinctive from the standard edition. The Holiday Santa Grogu (#747) comes in at about 4 inches tall and is a charming seasonal pick if you’re building (or adding to) a holiday Star Wars display.

From Amazon

Amazon’s strength here is availability and price. Several of the most popular figures are in stock now, shipping quickly, and a couple are sitting at competitive price points compared to other retailers.

The IG-12 Deluxe is the most interesting Amazon pick right now. It captures the Season 3 scene where Grogu pilots the reprogrammed assassin droid, bobblehead and all, and the detail on the figure is sharp. The Peli Motto two-pack (#665) is a slightly harder-to-find figure featuring the Mos Eisley mechanic holding Grogu.

Prices and availability shift quickly on these, especially for the pre-orders and low-stock items (of which there are plenty right now). If something catches your eye, moving on it sooner rather than later is usually the right call… especially on the Entertainment Earth Bitty Pop! 4-Pack, which, again, is down to its last unit at the time of this writing.